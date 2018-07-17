Ещё
Urals scientists to take part in a survey of Crimea cave where remains of ancient animals were found
Фото: Чердак
«I am already on my way to my destination, where I will remain until July 20, to organise the study of loose cave deposits, collection of paleontological objects and their further restoration, » Gimranov said.
The experts from the Institute have many years of experience in studying caves and bones of ancient animals. «For example, excavations of the world’s only cemetery of giant cave lions in the 'Imanay' cave in the 'Bashkiriya' National Park were carried out in 2016, where more than 500 remains of ancient lions had been found. The lions were about 1.5 times larger than those that inhabit today’s Africa. We also organise regular expeditions to the Far East and beyond the Polar Circle, to the territory of the Yamal Peninsula and the Gydan Peninsula, where we study unique glacial fauna », Gimranov specified.
