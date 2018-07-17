Ещё
The first archaeological school for young people opens in Staraya Russa
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

The first archaeological school for young people opens in Staraya Russa 

Чердак 42 минуты назад
Фото: Чердак
«About 30 participants, aged from 16 to 30, are going to come to study. These are people who are interested in history, archaeology. Some have already been at excavating sites and want to learn something new, but most come for the first time, because it’s interesting to look at ancient things with one’s own eyes. Geography of participants is quite large — from Murmansk to Krasnodar and from the European part [of Russia] to Novosibirsk [in Siberia], » Kolosnitsyn explained.
He added that archaeologists will be working at the 'Pyatnitsky' excavation site, where scientists have been conducting research since 2002. There was a manor house during the Middle Ages, but there is no knowledge of its owners yet. Meanwhile, Staraya Russa ranks second in the number of birch bark letters found in the Novgorod region. Historians have found 48 ancient letters here.
Чердак: последние новости
Urals scientists to take part in a survey of Crimea cave where remains of ancient animals were found World-class scientists continue to leave Russia, study says Десятиклассник из Красноярска создал видеоролик для конкурса Breakthrough Junior Challenge
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Погиб Тагир Вагапов
Раскрыты детали смертельной драки россиянина и украинца97
Назван способ избежать позднего выхода на пенсию265
Женщину назвали вероятным отравителем Скрипалей70
США пригрозили России новыми санкциями81
Видео
04:39
Трамп «жестоко обманул» Путина в Хельсинки
Политика
02:45
«Будет сложно»: Москва и Киев договариваются по газу
Экономика Статьи
03:32
«Женщина играла ключевую роль»: кто отравил Скрипалей
В мире Статьи
00:46
США пригрозили России новыми санкциями
В мире США
13:19
Назван способ избежать позднего выхода на пенсию
Личный счет Другое
07:30
Трамп заявил о возрождении НАТО «своими кровными»
В мире
00:59
Брежнева заступилась за Пугачеву
Шоу-бизнес
00:35
Женщину назвали вероятным отравителем Скрипалей
В мире
02:49
90 человек съели шаурму и пожалели
Происшествия
05:28
Оговорились: Путина назвали президентом Украины
В мире Статьи
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение