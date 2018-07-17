The first archaeological school for young people opens in Staraya Russa

«About 30 participants, aged from 16 to 30, are going to come to study. These are people who are interested in history, archaeology. Some have already been at excavating sites and want to learn something new, but most come for the first time, because it’s interesting to look at ancient things with one’s own eyes. Geography of participants is quite large — from Murmansk to Krasnodar and from the European part [of Russia] to Novosibirsk [in Siberia], » Kolosnitsyn explained.

He added that archaeologists will be working at the 'Pyatnitsky' excavation site, where scientists have been conducting research since 2002. There was a manor house during the Middle Ages, but there is no knowledge of its owners yet. Meanwhile, Staraya Russa ranks second in the number of birch bark letters found in the Novgorod region. Historians have found 48 ancient letters here.