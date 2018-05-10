Певице FKA twigs удалили шесть раковых опухолей

30-летняя британская певица FKA twigs рассказала, что в конце 2017 года она перенесла операцию по удалению шести миом матки. По словам звезды, образования были размером с два яблока. Артистка решила рассказать об этом эпизоде, чтобы другие женщины с похожим недугом не чувствовали себя одинокими.

О пережитой операции, которая едва не стоила британке жизни, FKA twigs написала в своем «Инстаграме».

dear friends, I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumours from my uterus. the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples 🍎 🍎, 3 kiwis 🥝 🥝 🥝 and a couple of 🍓🍓. a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant. I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again. I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked. but… today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again <3 I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this. and with this I let go of the pain… love always twigs 🌱

Публикация от FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) 8 Май 2018 в 10:29 PDT "По словам медсестры, размер образований напоминал плод на шестом месяце беременности. Временами терпеть это было настолько невыносимо, что я сомневалась, что мое тело сможет вновь чувствовать себя так, как раньше", — рассказала певица.

"Лишь недавно я вновь смогла почувствовать себя сильной. К счастью, меня все это время поддерживали друзья и близкие", — поведала британка.

Последний на данный момент альбом FKA twigs «M3LL155X» вышел в 2015 году.