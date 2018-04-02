Мэнди Мур совершила восхождение на Килиманджаро

Звезду сериала «Это мы» Мэнди Мур можно поздравить с по-настоящему крутым достижением — пусть с актерской профессией и не связанным: актриса исполнила свою давнюю мечту и совершила восхождение на Килиманджаро, покорив высоту в 4,9 километра. В непростом путешествии в Танзанию Мэнди сопровождали ее жених, певец Тейлор Голдсмит, и несколько друзей. В походе, разумеется, связи у Мур не было, но по возвращении певица сразу же поделилась радостной новостью со своими подписчиками в Instagram:

«Я мечтала покорить Килиманджаро с тех пор, как мне стукнуло 18», призналась актриса, поделившись серией фото из путешествия:

On the night of our ascent to the summit, we woke up at 11pm (after a few hours of napping) to enjoy a couple of nervous minutes together with a cup of coffee before it was time to gear up in my our warmest layers and start the nearly 8 hour trek to highest point in Africa— 19,341 ft. In total darkness, we took it pole pole (slow slow) and trudged through rain, sleet and snow, where seemingly everything on our person managed to freeze (water bottles, backpacks, our eyelashes, hair, fingers, toes, etc…) Oddly, I’ve never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for. All of that aside, ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible. Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for. #whyihike #liveyouradventure #sponsored

31 Мар 2018 в 9:40 PDT I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro since the age of 18. Thanks to @eddiebauer, my partner in this adventure, this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends. There was no reception on the mountain so I’m going to dole out some pics of our trip over the next few days. Stay tuned-it’s worth it! #liveyouradventure #ebcontributer #whyihike #sponsered

30 Мар 2018 в 10:40 PDT Meet @lynseydyer: @EddieBauer athlete, artist and philanthropist (and new friend). She helped guide us to the top of this beautiful mountain; an integral part of this climb and this team. She’s an absolute bad-ass in all things big mountain freeskiing and in life. Get to know her. I sure do feel lucky that this trip brought us in to each other’s lives. #EBContributor #LiveYourAdventure #sponsored

