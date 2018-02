Потерять все за 20 минут. История одного путешествия

Couple who sold everything to sail around the world lost it all when their boat sank after just two days at sea

Tanner Broadwell, 26, and Nikki Walsh, 24, have just £60 left after their vessel they had used all their funds to buy capsized at sea off the coast of Florida pic.twitter.com/MMBvhJ90y2— Spaceman Reporter (@beatlesjad) 10 февраля 2018 г.