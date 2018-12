С-300 нацелили на восток Сирии 

#Russia is also using #Syria's battlespace to test electronic warfare systems against US/@NATO equipment



EW systems we can assess Russia deployed:

-Krasukha-4 (possibly 2)

-Leer-3

-Zoopark-1

-Moskva-1



