Цены на нефть растут, а рубль укрепляется
Цены на нефть растут, а рубль укрепляется 

ИноСМИ 1 час назад
Фото: ИноСМИ
Days after Trump leaves Iran nuclear deal, oil prices are rising and ruble is strengthening.
Michael McFaul (@McFaul) 10 мая 2018 г.
​Через несколько дней после выхода Трампа из иранской ядерной сделки цены на нефть растут, а рубль укрепляется. — Майкл Макфол, бывший посол США в России
The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 мая 2018 г.
​Крайне ожидаемая встреча между Ким Чен Ыном и мною состоится в Сингапуре 12 июня. Мы оба попытаемся сделать ее особым моментом для мира на планете! — Дональд Трамп, президент США.
The U. S. condemns the Iranian regime’s provocative rocket attacks from Syria against Israeli citizens, and we strongly support Israel’s right to act in self-defense.
The White House (@WhiteHouse) 10 мая 2018 г.
​США осуждают иранский режим за провокационную атаку из Сирии против израильских граждан и мы твердо поддерживаем право Израиля действовать в целях самозащиты. — Белый дом
Пригожин объяснил неудачу РФ на «Евровидении»
Эксперты объяснили причины провала «Панциря»
Отмечавшие 9 мая россияне «разгромили» отель в Турции
«Боже, какой пи***ц»: Артемий Лебедев о Параде Победы
Захарова ответила взбесившейся из-за ее песни Украине
01:22
«Зашел в класс и начал стрелять»
Происшествия
06:30
Лавров обратился к Израилю и Ирану
Политика Статьи
01:13
Победа не для всех: как прошло 9 мая на Украине
В мире Украина
Иранские парламентарии сожгли американский флаг
Ближний Восток Азия
00:48
Эксперты объяснили причины провала «Панциря»
Ближний Восток Армия
03:14
Названы финалисты конкурса «Евровидение-2018»
Шоу-бизнес Другое
00:45
Медведь выбрался из зоопарка и съел мороженое
Происшествия Общество
00:29
Москвич пырнул соседа ножом из-за парковки
Происшествия Криминал
02:24
Пятикилометровая прогулочная аллея появится на ВДНХ
Новости Москвы
00:57
Москвичам напророчили самую холодную ночь
Общество Новости Москвы
