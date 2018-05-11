Цены на нефть растут, а рубль укрепляется

Days after Trump leaves Iran nuclear deal, oil prices are rising and ruble is strengthening.

России ​Через несколько дней после выхода Трампа из иранской ядерной сделки цены на нефть растут, а рубль укрепляется. — Майкл Макфол, бывший посол США

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 мая 2018 г.

​Крайне ожидаемая встреча между Ким Чен Ыном и мною состоится в Сингапуре 12 июня. Мы оба попытаемся сделать ее особым моментом для мира на планете! — Дональд Трамп, президент США.

The U. S. condemns the Iranian regime’s provocative rocket attacks from Syria against Israeli citizens, and we strongly support Israel’s right to act in self-defense.