155-килограммовая модель Тесс Холлидей тайно вышла замуж

Cамая крупная модель в мире Тесс Холлидей (ее вес – 155 килограммов) вышла замуж. Само торжество произошло два года назад, но о самом главном событии в своем жизни plus-size модель предпочла молчать как можно дольше. В своем Instagram 32-летняя модель опубликовала черно-белое фото с торжества. На кадре запечатлен момент, когда молодые клянутся друг другу в верности.
Тесс и ее супруг Ник Холлидей воспитывают общего годовалого сына Боуии и десятилетнего Райли — сына модели от предыдущих отношений, пишет сайт "Комсомольская правда".

Ранее Холлидей рассказала, что с детства ее дразнили из-за веса и предрекали одиночество, если она не начнет худеть. Но к советам рыжеволосая помпушка не прислушалась, а стала моделью.
