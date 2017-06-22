155-килограммовая модель Тесс Холлидей тайно вышла замуж
Happy Birthday to me, annnnd also...Happy Anniversary to my Husbear @nickhollidayco ❣️💍🙈 Yes, we got hitched two years ago today... sneaky I know 🤷🏻♀️💕😈 Make sure you pre-order my book to see the exclusive photos from our wedding that we are sharing just with YOU! Now we are off for a much needed celebratory vacay 💕🎉📚💋 #NotSoSubtleTess #surprisesurprise
Публикация от Plus Model • Mom • Feminist🌹 (@tessholliday)
💕🎉#petitionforflamingoemoji #effyourbeautystandards
Публикация от Plus Model • Mom • Feminist🌹 (@tessholliday)
I used to hate my legs, I never showed them off.. now when the weather gets hot, I can't wait to wear the shortest shorts I can find! That's why when I designed shorts for my #mblmxtess , I made sure to make some that allowed me to show my legs off! Why? Because plus women want to feel sexy. Duh 🤷🏻♀️ Shop my line at @penningtons 💕💅🏻🎀🎉💋 #effyourbeautystandards
Публикация от Plus Model • Mom • Feminist🌹 (@tessholliday)