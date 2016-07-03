47-летняя сербка стала самой привлекательной бабушкой в мире
Friends are like a jewelry on the crown 👑 ✨💫 I thought a lot of this days, how can I thank to all of you, my wonderful invisible but so present in my life, friends. It's strange to have so many friends that you never hugged, shook their hands or looked into their eyes. But, at the same time I was so touched by many wonderful souls, seen the good in their hearts, and felt a warm of their being The friends I have never met are not my friends untouched, for I have felt them with me when I needed them.. I have confided with them and they are some of the kindest people I have ever known. Some of you followed me from the first day of my journey here.. That was the reason to write a bit longer post this time just to say to all of you: My Friends, you are so special to me 💋 #rememberstefan👼🏼 #myangel #nofasterthanlife
Публикация от @realfashionist