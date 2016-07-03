47-летняя сербка стала самой привлекательной бабушкой в мире

Далее:
Родившаяся в Сербии 47-летняя поклонница моды и социальных сетей стала самой привлекательной бабушкой в мире. О женщине написали СМИ, в частности в пятницу, 24 марта, The Sun.
Заклина (полное имя женщины неизвестно) регулярно публикует фотографии, на которых примеряет модные образы и демонстрирует свои аксессуары. Съемки проходят в различных городах Италии. За обновлениями на ее странице в Instagram следят более 158 тысяч человек. Также у блогера есть две юные внучки, снимки с которыми она также загружает в соцсеть.
По информации The Sun, Заклина жила в Швейцарии, Франции и Польше. Женщина надеется, что своим примером вдохновит и других женщин в возрасте на поддержание ухоженного внешнего вида. «Моя цель — пробуждать в женщинах их дикую сущность», — сказала она. Каким образом ей удается сохранять подтянутую фигуру, не сообщается.

Friends are like a jewelry on the crown 👑 ✨💫 I thought a lot of this days, how can I thank to all of you, my wonderful invisible but so present in my life, friends. It's strange to have so many friends that you never hugged, shook their hands or looked into their eyes. But, at the same time I was so touched by many wonderful souls, seen the good in their hearts, and felt a warm of their being The friends I have never met are not my friends untouched, for I have felt them with me when I needed them.. I have confided with them and they are some of the kindest people I have ever known. Some of you followed me from the first day of my journey here.. That was the reason to write a bit longer post this time just to say to all of you: My Friends, you are so special to me 💋 #rememberstefan👼🏼 #myangel #nofasterthanlife

В ноябре 2016-го стало известно, что жительнице британского города Ротерем, которая увлекается веганской и фруктовой диетами, удается выглядеть почти в два раза моложе своих лет. 46-летняя певица Белинда Уайт (Belinda White) перевела всю свою семью на правильное питание после того, как сама начала заниматься йогой.
