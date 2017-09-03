Далее:
Письмо Серебренникова: Порошенко предлагал ему снять пропагандистский фильм

В «тайном» письме Серебренникова появился Порошенко
Президент Украины Петр Порошенко предлагал российскому режиссеру и художественному руководителю " Гоголь-центра" Кириллу Серебренникову снять профинансированный государством " пропагандистский фильм". Об этом говорится в письме Серебренникова, которое по его просьбе опубликовал в воскресенье в своем Instagram немецкий актер Ларс Айдингер.

This is a letter, that was given to me by my friend, the Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov, when he was in Germany last time. He asked me to publish it in case he would be arrested: " Dear friends. If you are reading this, everything went not as I thought. I left this message to those whom I trust completely. I ask you to remain calm and not fall to the provocations of some political scammers who are trying to make money on any story which can be turned against the authorities. Since the beginning of the criminal case I have heard various speculations in my address. I even received an offer from Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to head one of the Ukrainian theaters and shoot a propaganda film with the financial support of the state. I am grateful for such attention to my person, but I want to say that I am not leaving. I am not a politician. I am a director. I do not want to be used in someone's dirty interests. Regardless of what happened I did a lot for art. I lived for art and still do. I want to thank my friends in Russia and abroad for their support. Unfortunately there are forces of obscurantism in the country considering my work brings debauchery and has no right to exist. These forces are also actively support for my unjust arrest. I am sure that I will be able to prove that I am a decent person and justice will prevail. I ask you not to incite hatred in attempts to intercede for me and not turn people against each other. Be reasonable — don't follow the radicals who are trying to make a name on my case. I know that you want to help me and I am happy that I have true friends. I am sure we will be able to manage. Once again I want to say — I am not a thief but an artist, and artists do not steal but give away…" #freekirill

Айдингер утверждает, что Серебренников отдал ему это письмо, когда был в прошлый раз в Германии и попросил опубликовать, если он будет арестован. В письме режиссер просит " не поддаваться на провокации некоторых политических мошенников, которые пытаются заработать деньги на любой истории, которая может быть обращена против властей".
Он, в частности, озвучил поступившее предложение от украинского лидера: " С самого начала уголовного дела я слышал различные спекуляции в свой адрес. Я даже получил предложение от президента Украины Петра Порошенко возглавить один из украинских театров и снимать пропагандистский фильм при финансовой поддержке государства". Серебренников отметил, что является режиссером, а не политиком, и не хочет, чтобы его " использовали в чьих-то грязных интересах".
Касаясь заведенного против него уголовного дела, худрук " Гоголь-центра" выразил уверенность в том, что сможет доказать, что является " порядочным человеком".
