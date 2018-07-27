Ещё
Russian scientists discovered a new mineral in a meteorite found in Buryatia
Чердак 27 июля 2018
Фото: Чердак
«A group of UFU scientists together with colleagues from Novosibirsk and Ulan-Ude have discovered a new mineral uakitite in the iron meteorite 'Uakit', found in Buryatia in the summer of 2016. The researchers read a report on this to a meeting of the Meteoritical society, which currently takes place in Moscow. The mineral consists of vanadium nitride and it is already registered, » said the statement.
«Since the size of the uakitite is very small and is about 1−5 microns, it was impossible to solve this problem by the traditional method of radiographic analysis. The structure was studied using the equipment at the scientific and educational centre 'Nanomaterials and Nanotechnologies' at UrFU, » Victor Grokhovsky, a professor at the UrFU, was quoted as saying by the press service.
