Scientists from Siberia and Moscow managed to reduce the toxic effect of drugs for opisthorchiasis

Opisthorchiasis is a parasitic disease that is transmitted to a person through a fish that has not undergone sufficient thermal treatment.

«We have managed to reduce the initial dose of the most frequently used antiepisthorchiasis medicine by 4 to 10 times. To achieve this we used a drug molecule delivery system, meaning that the molecules are included in supramolecular structures, which makes it possible to increase solubility of marginally soluble preparations, as well as to increase their effectiveness and bioavailability in oral administration, reducing at the same time the dosage and toxic effects, » Alexander Dushkin, the chief researcher at the Institute of Solid State Chemistry and Mechanochemistry of the SB RAS, is quoted as saying by the publication.