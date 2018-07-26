Цифра дня: сколько стоит кольцо Дженнифер Лопес?

На днях Дженнифер Лопес отметила день рождения — певице исполнилось 49 лет.

Праздник звезда решила отметить с размахом. Сначала Джен с семьей и своим возлюбленным веселилась на пляже, а потом устроила вечеринку для самых близких.

На ней Лопес блистала в мини-платье Retrofete, но многие обратили внимание на украшение певицы. На ее безымянном пальце красовалось кольцо Cartier, которое бойфренд Дженнифер подарил ей на День святого Валентина. Оно, по сообщениям инсайдеров, обошлось Алексу Родригесу (42) в 173 тысячи долларов (около 11 млн долларов).

So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends… the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing…:) I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life… thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers… I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me! I love you forever… Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day! Have a beautiful one! 😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🔥🔥 all photos by: @lacarba

Публикация от Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

