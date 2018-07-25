Уильямс недовольна большим количеством допинг-тестов

В Twitter Уильямс один из поклонников пошутил, что допинг-офицеры могут захотеть выкрасть ее ДНК с целью использовать его для теннисного будущего.

"Я думаю буквально о том же самом", — написала Уильямс в ответ.

…and it’s that time of the day to get «randomly» drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive

