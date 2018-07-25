Ещё
Уильямс недовольна большим количеством допинг-тестов
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Уильямс недовольна большим количеством допинг-тестов 

Советский спорт 25 июля 2018
В Twitter Уильямс один из поклонников пошутил, что допинг-офицеры могут захотеть выкрасть ее ДНК с целью использовать его для теннисного будущего.
"Я думаю буквально о том же самом", — написала Уильямс в ответ.
…and it’s that time of the day to get «randomly» drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 25 июля 2018 г.
Советский спорт: последние новости
Фергюсон поблагодарил всех за поддержку Черчесов претендует на звание «Тренера года» по версии ФИФА «Эвертон» заплатил 45 млн евро за 21-летнего форварда «Уотфорда» Ришарлисона
Комментарии  Ещё 1 источник 
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Итоги пенсионных митингов: будет ли эффект?56
Гузеевой вынесли приговор после крупного скандала39
Жена священника назвала пыткой богослужение в Кремле11
ОБСЕ хочет в Крым5
Депутат Рады ужаснулся, открыв украинский учебник2
Видео
00:40
У Кобзона заподозрили метастазы
Шоу-бизнес
03:25
Путин дал обещание российским морякам
Оружие Армия
00:30
Газманов рассказал о тяжелой утрате
Шоу-бизнес
03:16
Захарова поведала о «случайной» связи с Катей Лель
Общество Политика
12:00
Патриарх уволил гендиректора свечного завода
Общество Статьи
02:59
Российских туристок обижают в Турции
Общество Статьи
03:52
Ревнивый муж устроил слежку за Жасмин
Шоу-бизнес
03:11
Британия задействует военных в случае «жесткого» Brexit
В мире
01:20
В США оценили новейшую версию Т-80
Армия Оружие
00:56
России предложили дать отпор «лестницей эскалации»
Армия
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение