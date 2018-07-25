Russia is among the top ten countries in terms of spending on research and development, HSE says

«Russia takes tenth place in the ranking of the world’s leading countries in terms of internal spending on research and development (R & D) calculated based on purchasing power parity of national currencies. The 2016 expenditures amounted to $ 39.9 billion. The top five are the USA ($ 511.1 billion), China ($ 451.2 billion), Japan ($ 168.6 billion), Germany ($ 118.5 billion) and the Republic of Korea ($ 79.4 billion), » the report said.

In terms of share of expenditures on science in the gross domestic product (GDP), Russia lags behind the leading countries of the world with her 1.1% and currently takes the 34th place. Leaders by this indicator are Israel (4.25%), the Republic of Korea (4.24%), Switzerland (3.37%), Sweden (3.25%) and Taiwan (3.16%). The United States and China take 11th and 15th places (2.74 and 2.12%), respectively.

In terms of spending on research and development calculated per researcher, Russia ranks 47th with her $ 93 thousand per year. The first place is occupied by Switzerland — the country spends $ 406.7 thousand yearly per researcher, the USA comes second ($ 359.9 thousand). China takes the eighth position ($ 266.6 thousand) by this indicator.