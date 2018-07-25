Ещё
Russia is among the top ten countries in terms of spending on research and development, HSE says
Чердак 25 июля 2018
Фото: Чердак
«Russia takes tenth place in the ranking of the world’s leading countries in terms of internal spending on research and development (R & D) calculated based on purchasing power parity of national currencies. The 2016 expenditures amounted to $ 39.9 billion. The top five are the USA ($ 511.1 billion), China ($ 451.2 billion), Japan ($ 168.6 billion), Germany ($ 118.5 billion) and the Republic of Korea ($ 79.4 billion), » the report said.
In terms of share of expenditures on science in the gross domestic product (GDP), Russia lags behind the leading countries of the world with her 1.1% and currently takes the 34th place. Leaders by this indicator are Israel (4.25%), the Republic of Korea (4.24%), Switzerland (3.37%), Sweden (3.25%) and Taiwan (3.16%). The United States and China take 11th and 15th places (2.74 and 2.12%), respectively.
In terms of spending on research and development calculated per researcher, Russia ranks 47th with her $ 93 thousand per year. The first place is occupied by Switzerland — the country spends $ 406.7 thousand yearly per researcher, the USA comes second ($ 359.9 thousand). China takes the eighth position ($ 266.6 thousand) by this indicator.
