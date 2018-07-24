Ещё
New catalysts for rapid air purification in space vehicles created in Siberia
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

New catalysts for rapid air purification in space vehicles created in Siberia 

Чердак 24 июля 2018
Фото: Чердак
«Researchers from the IC SB RAS have created new composite photocatalysts based on nanocrystalline titanium dioxide for effective air purification in confined spaces. These compounds are capable of rapidly adsorbing a large amount of harmful pollutants. After adsorption, under influence of soft ultraviolet and oxygen, the catalysts break the pollutants to products safe for human, namely carbon dioxide and water, » the message went on to explain.
Titanium dioxide is used in cosmetic, food, and paint industries as a white pigment. The compound also has the capability to oxidise pollutants under the action of ultraviolet.
The difference between these catalysts and their counterparts is that nanocrystalline titanium dioxide helps perform air purification quicker and more efficiently.
Чердак: последние новости
Scientists from Siberia and Moscow managed to reduce the toxic effect of drugs for opisthorchiasis Russia is among the top ten countries in terms of spending on research and development, HSE says Russian scientists discovered a new mineral in a meteorite found in Buryatia
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Итоги пенсионных митингов: будет ли эффект?50
Гузеевой вынесли приговор после крупного скандала39
Жена священника назвала пыткой богослужение в Кремле9
ОБСЕ хочет в Крым
Депутат Рады ужаснулся, открыв украинский учебник2
Видео
00:40
У Кобзона заподозрили метастазы
Шоу-бизнес
03:25
Путин дал обещание российским морякам
Оружие Армия
00:30
Газманов рассказал о тяжелой утрате
Шоу-бизнес
03:16
Захарова поведала о «случайной» связи с Катей Лель
Общество Политика
12:00
Патриарх уволил гендиректора свечного завода
Общество Статьи
02:59
Российских туристок обижают в Турции
Общество Статьи
03:52
Ревнивый муж устроил слежку за Жасмин
Шоу-бизнес
03:11
Британия задействует военных в случае «жесткого» Brexit
В мире
01:20
В США оценили новейшую версию Т-80
Армия Оружие
00:56
России предложили дать отпор «лестницей эскалации»
Армия
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение