New catalysts for rapid air purification in space vehicles created in Siberia

«Researchers from the IC SB RAS have created new composite photocatalysts based on nanocrystalline titanium dioxide for effective air purification in confined spaces. These compounds are capable of rapidly adsorbing a large amount of harmful pollutants. After adsorption, under influence of soft ultraviolet and oxygen, the catalysts break the pollutants to products safe for human, namely carbon dioxide and water, » the message went on to explain.

Titanium dioxide is used in cosmetic, food, and paint industries as a white pigment. The compound also has the capability to oxidise pollutants under the action of ultraviolet.

The difference between these catalysts and their counterparts is that nanocrystalline titanium dioxide helps perform air purification quicker and more efficiently.