«Ливерпуль» — «Боруссия». Все голы матча. Видео
Спорт-Экспресс 23 июля 2018
Видео всех голов в матче International Champions Cup «Ливерпуль» — «Боруссия» Дортмунд (1:3).
Ван Дейк, 25  #LFC Van #Dijk with a bullet header pic.twitter.com/2JOaFxgDV1
— KING SALAH (@LfcNo10) 22 июля 2018 г.
Пулишич, 66  Christian Pulisic’s penalty win and goal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X9FR0zKsCs
— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) 22 июля 2018 г.
Пулишич, 89  Here's the @Mastercard goal of the match — Christian Pulisic! @cpulisic_10 #ICC2018 #ChampionsMeetHere pic.twitter.com/WgueoDyO6j
— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) 22 июля 2018 г.
Брун Ларсен, 90+3. @jacobruunlarsen scores the rebound after a C. Pulisic chance to make it 3-1!#LFCBVB pic.twitter.com/8ph4I2Bu9H
— Borussen ✍🏼 (@BorussenEdits) 22 июля 2018 г.
