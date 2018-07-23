«Ливерпуль» — «Боруссия». Все голы матча. Видео

Видео всех голов в матче International Champions Cup «Ливерпуль» — «Боруссия» Дортмунд (1:3).

Ван Дейк , 25 #LFC Van #Dijk with a bullet header pic.twitter.com/2JOaFxgDV1

— KING SALAH (@LfcNo10) 22 июля 2018 г.

Пулишич, 66 Christian Pulisic’s penalty win and goal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X9FR0zKsCs

— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) 22 июля 2018 г.

Пулишич, 89 Here's the @Mastercard goal of the match — Christian Pulisic! @cpulisic_10 #ICC2018 #ChampionsMeetHere pic.twitter.com/WgueoDyO6j

— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) 22 июля 2018 г.

Брун Ларсен, 90+3. @jacobruunlarsen scores the rebound after a C. Pulisic chance to make it 3-1!#LFCBVB pic.twitter.com/8ph4I2Bu9H

— Borussen ✍🏼 (@BorussenEdits) 22 июля 2018 г.