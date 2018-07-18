An international group of palaeontologists found in Russia remains of the oldest millipedes

«One of the species, which was named Permocrassacus novokshonovi, was found on the bank of the Sylva River in the Perm region. It is about 270−280 million years old. Another species, Permocryptops shelleyi, was found on the bank of the Sukhona River in the Vologda Region. This one is about 260 years million years old. These are the first discoveries of the Perm skolopendra, and that makes it possible to fill an important gap in the palaeontological record of this group, » the message says.

Fossilised millipedes are among the findings of exceptional rarity. «The two prints that are described in the article are all the centipedes that have ever been found during many years of works on the banks of Sylva and Sukhona, and that is the context of the fact that more than 10 000 fossil insects have been found in the same layers over the same period of time, » the message says.