Ещё
An international group of palaeontologists found in Russia remains of the oldest millipedes
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

An international group of palaeontologists found in Russia remains of the oldest millipedes 

Чердак 18 июля 2018
Фото: Чердак
«One of the species, which was named Permocrassacus novokshonovi, was found on the bank of the Sylva River in the Perm region. It is about 270−280 million years old. Another species, Permocryptops shelleyi, was found on the bank of the Sukhona River in the Vologda Region. This one is about 260 years million years old. These are the first discoveries of the Perm skolopendra, and that makes it possible to fill an important gap in the palaeontological record of this group, » the message says.
Fossilised millipedes are among the findings of exceptional rarity. «The two prints that are described in the article are all the centipedes that have ever been found during many years of works on the banks of Sylva and Sukhona, and that is the context of the fact that more than 10 000 fossil insects have been found in the same layers over the same period of time, » the message says.
Чердак: последние новости
Rosatom started testing Russian apparatus for the diagnosis of oncological diseases Океанариум: как живется рыбам вдали от моря Жидкие коты, крокодилы и отвращение к сыру
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Греция меняет тон в отношении России153
Ученого арестовали по делу о госизмене73
Стриж вернула ребенка в детский дом26
Эрдогана задержали на Красной площади14
Белоруссия обогнала Россию по уровню зарплат347
Видео
00:42
Обрушился мост через Амур
Происшествия
03:41
«Я прошу США образумиться»
В мире Статьи
02:11
Ученого арестовали по делу о госизмене
Происшествия
00:14
Белоруссия обогнала Россию по уровню зарплат
Экономика Личный счет
01:47
Израиль эвакуировал из Сирии «Белые каски»
В мире Армия
00:31
Греция меняет тон в отношении России
Политика
00:46
Система ПВО Хмеймима сбила два беспилотника
Армия В мире
01:01
«Новая встреча Трампа с Путиным будет безумием»
В мире
08:45
Иран предупредил США о «матери всех войн»
В мире
00:30
Эстонцы разглядели «вторжение» Путина. С неба
Армия Войска
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение