A new way to quickly synthesise carbon nanofibers for microelectronics developed in Omsk 

The new technology, the scientist said, makes it possible to grow nanostructures 10 million times faster than existing methods. «The rate of growth of nanofibres using our method with a single irradiation can reach 160 micrometers per microsecond, which is 10 to the power of 7 times greater than growth rate of nanostructured carbon with the use of existing methods of synthesis, » Kovivchak explained.
Moreover, the method makes it possible to produce nanofibers on the surface of a thin layer of polymer applied to a material with a low melting point, even to paper, which is not possible with the use of other techniques, since the latter require temperatures above 500 degrees Celsius.