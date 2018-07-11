Ещё
A new way to quickly synthesise carbon nanofibers for microelectronics developed in Omsk
Чердак 11 июля 2018
Фото: Чердак
The new technology, the scientist said, makes it possible to grow nanostructures 10 million times faster than existing methods. «The rate of growth of nanofibres using our method with a single irradiation can reach 160 micrometers per microsecond, which is 10 to the power of 7 times greater than growth rate of nanostructured carbon with the use of existing methods of synthesis, » Kovivchak explained.
Moreover, the method makes it possible to produce nanofibers on the surface of a thin layer of polymer applied to a material with a low melting point, even to paper, which is not possible with the use of other techniques, since the latter require temperatures above 500 degrees Celsius.
