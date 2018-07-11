Ещё
Rostec to modernise Russian life-support apparatus
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Rostec to modernise Russian life-support apparatus 

Чердак 11 июля 2018
Фото: Чердак
«The [life-support] complex will not only take the patient’s indicators, but also transmit them via telecommunication channels, which will make it possible for doctors diagnosticians to remotely evaluate the condition of the patient and give instructions on his treatment, » said Oleg Yevtushenko, executive director of Rostec.
In particular, the upgraded complex will make it possible to do an electrocardiogram and decode it, to display the patient’s pulse rate, perfusion, photoplethysmogram, to measure blood oxygen saturation level, the temperature (by two channels), the parameters of respiration, pressure, and to monitor the frequency of cardiac outputs.
Чердак: последние новости
Archaeologists will look for weapons in the XVIII century ship wreckage found off the Crimea coast A biodegradable and treatment accelerating polymer for bone implants developed in Tomsk The first Russian prosthetic mitral valve installed through a catheter, has been created in Siberia
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
В Солсбери произошел новый инцидент140
Десятки тысяч россиян стали потенциальными изменниками
Лаврова отказались отправлять в Грецию после скандала
Россиянам стали приходить новые «письма счастья» от ФНС
Умер Виктор Фетисов3
Видео
01:12
Главу ЕК на саммите НАТО пришлось вести под руки
В мире
04:07
Против Тимати и Крида завели дело
Шоу-бизнес
00:42
Лаврова отказались отправлять в Грецию после скандала
Политика
00:41
Десятки тысяч россиян стали потенциальными изменниками
Интернет Наука и техника
01:37
Superjet-100 сел без стойки шасси
Происшествия
00:46
Трамп назвал темы предстоящей встречи с Путиным
Политика В мире
01:30
Малахов рассказал о травле после ухода с Первого канала
Шоу-бизнес
07:33
Россиянам стали приходить новые «письма счастья» от ФНС
Личный счет Статьи
01:00
Россияне ждут новый кризис
Экономика Статьи
01:10
Трамп прокомментировал ситуацию с Крымом
В мире США
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение