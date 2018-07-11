Rostec to modernise Russian life-support apparatus

«The [life-support] complex will not only take the patient’s indicators, but also transmit them via telecommunication channels, which will make it possible for doctors diagnosticians to remotely evaluate the condition of the patient and give instructions on his treatment, » said Oleg Yevtushenko, executive director of Rostec

In particular, the upgraded complex will make it possible to do an electrocardiogram and decode it, to display the patient’s pulse rate, perfusion, photoplethysmogram, to measure blood oxygen saturation level, the temperature (by two channels), the parameters of respiration, pressure, and to monitor the frequency of cardiac outputs.