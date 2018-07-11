An unusual helicopter is to be created in Russia

The maximum take-off weight of the transport will be 1,600 kilograms, of which the payload would be 730 kilograms. The range of flight — 960 kilometers, and the cruising speed — 230 kilometers per hour. Purposes the vehicle could be used for may be different. The passenger version will have five passenger seats. Both it and the cargo-and-passenger version will have sliding rear doors. It would also be possible to use the VRT500 as a flying ambulance.

The first flight of the machine is scheduled for 2019, batch manufacture — for 2021.