Ещё
An unusual helicopter is to be created in Russia
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

An unusual helicopter is to be created in Russia 

Чердак 11 июля 2018
Фото: Чердак
The maximum take-off weight of the transport will be 1,600 kilograms, of which the payload would be 730 kilograms. The range of flight — 960 kilometers, and the cruising speed — 230 kilometers per hour. Purposes the vehicle could be used for may be different. The passenger version will have five passenger seats. Both it and the cargo-and-passenger version will have sliding rear doors. It would also be possible to use the VRT500 as a flying ambulance.
The first flight of the machine is scheduled for 2019, batch manufacture — for 2021.
Чердак: последние новости
Archaeologists will look for weapons in the XVIII century ship wreckage found off the Crimea coast A biodegradable and treatment accelerating polymer for bone implants developed in Tomsk The first Russian prosthetic mitral valve installed through a catheter, has been created in Siberia
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
В Солсбери произошел новый инцидент140
Десятки тысяч россиян стали потенциальными изменниками
Лаврова отказались отправлять в Грецию после скандала
Россиянам стали приходить новые «письма счастья» от ФНС
Умер Виктор Фетисов3
Видео
01:12
Главу ЕК на саммите НАТО пришлось вести под руки
В мире
04:07
Против Тимати и Крида завели дело
Шоу-бизнес
00:42
Лаврова отказались отправлять в Грецию после скандала
Политика
00:41
Десятки тысяч россиян стали потенциальными изменниками
Интернет Наука и техника
01:37
Superjet-100 сел без стойки шасси
Происшествия
00:46
Трамп назвал темы предстоящей встречи с Путиным
Политика В мире
01:30
Малахов рассказал о травле после ухода с Первого канала
Шоу-бизнес
07:33
Россиянам стали приходить новые «письма счастья» от ФНС
Личный счет Статьи
01:00
Россияне ждут новый кризис
Экономика Статьи
01:10
Трамп прокомментировал ситуацию с Крымом
В мире США
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение