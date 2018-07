Production of 'neuron cars' can begin in Russia in 2021

The development by specialists at Lobachevsky State University of Nizhni Novgorod (UNN) was presented at the exhibition INNOPROM in Yekaterinburg.

Neuron cars will increase the quality of life of Russians with acropathology (the pathology of diseases affecting the limbs) and cerebral palsy, as well as those who suffer from consequences of head injuries, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases, said Gleb Nikitin, the governor of the region, during at the presentation.