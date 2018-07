Young scientists will discuss development of nuclear technologies at a conference in the Tver region

«The conference is designed to provide an opportunity to share experience gained in the field of design, operation, and modelling of nuclear reactors, and to provide an opportunity to share practical approaches to learning that can be applied at various levels: undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate, » the message says.

The camp «Volga-2018» is organised by the National Research Nuclear University «MEPhI».