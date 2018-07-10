Ещё
A biodegradable and treatment accelerating polymer for bone implants developed in Tomsk
Чердак 10 июля 2018
Фото: Чердак
It became possible in the course of development of the material to combine two important for practical application properties: the polymer is biodegradable and is a piezoelectric (dielectric) at the same time.
Such a hybrid polymer, which is capable of producing electricity and then eventually dissolves into living tissue, could be used as a material for bone implants, to replace bone defects, restore nerves, and as a dressing for wounds, the university claims. The scientists in Siberia managed to significantly improve the mechanical properties of the polymer in comparison with its existing counterparts. Namely it stretches better, which is important if you use it, for example, to make wound dressings.
