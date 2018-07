Rostec presented an ultra-strong laptop with a processor 'Elbrus' at INNOPROM

«The computer can be used by defense and law enforcement agencies to accomplish various management tasks as well as work with classified information in the field, » the press release said. «It [the laptop — Ed.] can also be used for civil purposes — for performing a tasks in industry, logistics, agriculture, medical care outside medical institutions, and / or in emergency situations.»

The representative of the holding also added that everything is ready for the mass production of the device.