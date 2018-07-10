Archaeologists found ancient Greek musical instruments in the Taman Peninsula

«Only one partially preserved ancient Greek harp from the necropolis of Piraeus (Athens) and wrest pins from the harp found in the necropolis of the city of Tarant, located in the territory of Magna Graecia in Southern Italy has been known until now. The harp has been found in the grave of the last third of the Vth century BC in the necropolis of Piraeus. The wrest pins from the harp have been found in the family tomb of the III-II centuries BC in the necropolis of Taranta. In this context, the harp found in Taman is one of the earliest and well preserved in the entire ancient Greek world, » Roman Mimokhod, the head of the Sochi expedition, is quoted as saying.

The findings were made during the study of the ancient necropolis located near the village of Volna at the foot of the Zelenskaya mountain in the Temryuk district of the Taman peninsula.