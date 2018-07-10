The human placenta produces inflammation inducing substances

It can be added that innterleukins-17 also induce inflammatory processes and regulate growth of new blood vessels in the placenta.

Another hypothesis concerning the role of innterleukins-17, isolated by placental macrophages, presumes that they «teach» the immune cells of the mother’s body. IL-17 A и IL-17 F can enter the main bloodstream of the pregnant woman via the vessels of the umbilical cord, where they could 'meet' macrophages and other types of cells bearing a sufficient number of receptors for interleukins-17. As a result, the mother’s immune system is able to better cope with the pathogens attacking it and better protect both the woman and her unborn child.