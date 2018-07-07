Ещё
Сборные России и Хорватии прибыли на стадион «Фишт» (видео)
Сборные России и Хорватии прибыли на стадион «Фишт» (видео) 

Советский спорт 7 июля 2018
The teams have arrived in Sochi for #RUSCRO! Where are you watching tonight's match? TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO #WorldCup
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) 7 июля 2018 г.
Матч начнется в 21:00 по московскому времени. Победитель встречи в полуфинале 11 июля сыграет с командой Англии.
So, @England have secured their place in Wednesday's semi-final in Moscow, but who will join them? 🤔 Here are the teams for #RUSCRO! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oHd6snhN7n
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) 7 июля 2018 г.
