Putin Hosts Awards Ceremony: «Our Country is Like an Orchestra, Everyone Has a Role to Play»

Let's start with a high-profile ceremony held in the Kremlin. Today Vladimir Putin presented state awards to distinguished Russian citizens — famous actors, musicians, athletes, doctors and even a world-renowned traveler. When pianist Denis Matsuev compared our soccer team to a symphony orchestra, the president replied that the whole country can be compared to a big orchestra, the awardees being wonderful soloists.

Denis Davydov has the details.

The country is proud of those who are in the hall today. Both the idols of millions and modest workers are invited to the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin: «Here today we have people representing all sorts of industries and professions. and your lives prove that people can conquer the highest mountains when they find their calling, that nothing is impossible when your path is lit up with love for the Fatherland».

To the music from Princess Turandot, the Order «For Merit to the Fatherland» is awarded to popular actor Vladimir Etush. Etush is always outstanding whether he plays a supporting or a main role.

This person's awards can hardly be counted. Vyacheslav Fetisov belongs to the legendary «Red Machine, » which smashed its opponents. He's a two-time Olympic champion, seven-time world champion and two-time winner of the Stanley Cup.

— Do you feel more excited about receiving sports trophies or state medals?

Vyacheslav Fetisov: «This is recognition by my country, it feels totally different. I played hockey for 23 years. For the past 18 years, I've been on our president's team. The tasks are a bit different, but the goals are generally the same — to be the best team in the world».

The president gives a handshake to the newly honored food industry worker: Nadezhda Yuzeeva, a baker. Her craft has the tasty smell of dough and muffins.

Nadezhda Yuzeeva: «Over so many years, this smell has become close to me. Bread has a soul; if you treat it with soul, it will be delicious, and the bread will be magnificent».

The Order of Honor is awarded to Siberian machinery operator Victor Yudin and surgeon Amiran Revishvili, head of the Vishnevsky Institute. He's a RAS member, and his technology to combat arrhythmia is used worldwide.

Amiran Revishvili: «We, of course, deserve the best medical care. Surgeons are ready for it, our 20,000-member team is inspired by such new opportunities».

Iosif Kobzon has lots of various awards, but today he was awarded a special decoration: «For Beneficence.» He's decorated not as an artist, but as a person with a capital «P, » who helps others live with his heartfelt songs and good deeds. Not afraid of war, he came to support his hometown of Donetsk.

Iosif Kobzon: «There is a phrase „Hurry to do good. “ One just should keep trying to be useful to society».

This man is hardly ever home. Traveler Fedor Konyukhov, who took the gown 8 years ago, seems to have visited all corners of the world. But he's never gone so deep before. The day after tomorrow, he'll be taking soil samples at the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

Fedor Konyukhov: «We want Russia to explore the Mariana Trench for the whole world».

Legendary mountaineer Ivan Dusharin was decorated as well. He's nicknamed the Snow Leopard for climbing five 23,000 foot mountains of the USSR. He is also the first Russian to plant the tricolor on Mount Everest, the highest point on the planet.

Ivan Dusharin: «In 1992 the first Russian expedition to Everest took place against all odds. The country is developing very quickly and successfully. I'm happy about that. It's great».

Another famous Russian athlete, Vladimir Chagin, was awarded the Order «For Merit to the Fatherland» too. He's been driving a KamAZ at the Dakar Rally in the desert and off-road, proving that our trucks can go anywhere.

Vladimir Chagin: «We are glad that new stadiums are being built, large-scale international competitions are being organized. Of course, everyone feels excited and respectful, and Russians are proud when our president wears a hockey uniform».

A historic moment: the first award For Mentoring is being handed over. It's an award for those who not only selflessly do their own work but also help youngsters master the profession. The award was established by Vladimir Putin just a few months ago after his meeting with mentors, who asked him to create a special award. The first awardee is Nikolai Varukhin, director of the Maritime Education Center in Veliky Novgorod. He has been at sea since the age of 15, and now he educates young boys as he used to be himself.

Nikolai Varukhin: «We would unload 25 tons of fish daily! We did it by hand, can you imagine? And it didn't matter if you were senior or not».

Cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin and famous Russian politician Sergey Mironov, head of the A Just Russia party were awarded high decorations as well.

The president also presented the Order of Friendship to German businessman Lutz Pape. He owns a wood processing plant in the Kostroma region. He's wearing the badge of his beloved region.

Lutz Pape, Swiss Krono CEO: «I've been working here for over 14 years. Most of my employees are, of course, Russians. There are 800 of them. If I did not love this country, I would have left. I like it very much».

President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev and Viktor Matveyev, director of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, were awarded state decorations as well.

The president presented the Order of Friendship to actor Sergei Bezrukov.

Sergei Bezrukov: «My profession is peaceful, I'm in theater and cinema. But my answer will be short and meaningful in the military manner. I serve Russia!»

Denis Matsuev is a Russian musician, performing at the world's top venues, a natural from Siberia. One can often see the gifted musician at stadiums. He roots for our team during the World Cup.

Denis Matsuev: «We can draw many parallels between soccer players and musicians. Say, a coach is a conductor, the players are the orchestra. As for our team, these are Samedov, Cheryshev, the first violin is Dzyuba; the four horns are the four defenders: Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich and, of course, Zhirkov; and Igor Akinfeev is the percussionist. We have four days left to rehearse for the concert with the Spaniards, where we'll show our best performance. Go, Russia!»

Vladimir Putin: «Denis Matsuev made a beautiful metaphor by comparing our team with a symphony orchestra. I think we can compare our whole country with a symphony orchestra. Everyone has a role and their own direction. Each section has a talented, beautiful and unique sound. And it's all the more so if it has wonderful soloists such as yourselves. Congratulations».

An informal conversation with champagne followed. Someone asked the president when he would be awarded himself. Putin replied that the biggest award for him was the recent elections and the confidence of Russians.

Vladimir Putin: «You can't find a greater reward!»