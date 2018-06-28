Beyond the World Cup: Russia Has Far More to Show Fans and Tourists Than Just Soccer Games

Every day, a record number of foreign tourists gather next to the Moscow Kremlin Museums admissions desks. Despite the incredibly hot weather, FIFA fans aren't going to the beaches. Many of our guests are visiting Russia for the first time and would like to get to know it.

Here's Kirill Sladkov with a report on what tourists find surprising here in Russia.

After a short drumbeat, thousands of hands raise up into the air. «Viva Méjico, Viva Rusia» swept Yekaterinburg. At the last FIFA World Cup match in Yekaterinburg, it's absolute insanity in the streets. Mexican soccer fans have organized an authentic carnival on the city's streets. The variety of colorful sombreros and national costumes is striking. The national flag is being painted onto fans' faces right here. Mexicans happily take selfies with strangers… and even declare their love for the balalaika.

Alejandro Silva, FIFA fan (Mexico): «I found out about this instrument by watching YouTube videos and I love it. I purchased a balalaika on a street in Rostov and someone taught me how to play».

Soccer fans will definitely remember the 2018 World Cup. Is there any other country where you can become a conductor of a professional orchestra in just five minutes? And where else can you go inside a real tank even if your loved one didn't allow you to go to the World Cup? A famous Mexican named Javier, whose story instantly became an internet sensation, had to beg his wife for permission to go to the game against Sweden.

Javier: «We had been planning a trip to the World Cup for four years. But at the last minute, my wife said I couldn't go. However, after Mexico defeated Germany, I said 'Woman, I need to go. We're winning'».

Unlike emotional Mexicans, Swedish guests initially demonstrated typical Scandinavian calm. For example, here's Carlson, a fan who dressed up as a Viking and is patiently waiting for someone to take the 19th photo of himself. However, eventually, even Swedes showed their emotions by organizing an amazing flash mob.

— Thank you, Russia!

These days, you can hear people thank the World Cup host country in just about any language. On a river cruise in Volgograd, Icelanders sing Katyusha. In Kazan, foreign guests actively engage in the local Sabantuy traditions. Costa Rican tourists are impressed with the Nizhny Novgorod Cableway. Many guests are trying to understand the mysterious Russian soul by getting acquainted with the national cuisine. Wherever you go, you'll be greeted with hospitality and smiles.

— Everyone's very open here. The main bonus is, there're many beautiful women here.

Between the games, not only fans but also soccer players make time to get to know Russia. The other day, almost the entire British team was seen exploring the Hermitage. Foreign fans can expect to make many more discoveries in Russia given that the World Cup is currently well underway.