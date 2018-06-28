Ещё
Russia by the Numbers: Bankruptcy Among the Middle People in Russia, the Numbers May Shock You
28 июня 2018
Фото: Вести.Ru
Where is the largest number of bankrupt people among the population?
Bankrupt individuals and sole proprietorships, by the thousands, October 2015-May 2018:
Recognized bankrupts — 66 Potential bankrupts (as of June 1st, 2018) — 712  In over 500 thousand rubles of debt with payments over 90 days late.
Regions with the largest number of bankrupt citizens, by the thousands, October 2015-May 2018:
Moscow — 5.2 Moscow Oblast — 3.8 Bashkortostan — 2.9 St. Petersburg — 2.7 Krasnodar Krai — 2.4  26% of bankrupt Russians
Regions with the largest number of bankrupt citizens per 100,000 people as of June 1st, 2018:
Vologda Oblast — 148 Ryazan Oblast — 91 Republic of Kalmykia — 85 Omsk Oblast — 79  The average for Russia — 45
