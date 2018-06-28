Russia by the Numbers: Bankruptcy Among the Middle People in Russia, the Numbers May Shock You 

Where is the largest number of bankrupt people among the population?
Bankrupt individuals and sole proprietorships, by the thousands, October 2015-May 2018:
Recognized bankrupts — 66 Potential bankrupts (as of June 1st, 2018) — 712 In over 500 thousand rubles of debt with payments over 90 days late.
Regions with the largest number of bankrupt citizens, by the thousands, October 2015-May 2018:
Moscow — 5.2 Moscow Oblast — 3.8 Bashkortostan — 2.9 St. Petersburg — 2.7 Krasnodar Krai — 2.4 26% of bankrupt Russians
Regions with the largest number of bankrupt citizens per 100,000 people as of June 1st, 2018:
Vologda Oblast — 148 Ryazan Oblast — 91 Republic of Kalmykia — 85 Omsk Oblast — 79 The average for Russia — 45