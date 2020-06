В WhatsApp обнаружили новую схему мошенничества

This is #FAKE. WhatsApp doesn't message you on WhatsApp, and if they do (for global announcements, but it's soooo rare), a green verified indicator is visible.

WhatsApp never asks your data or verification codes. @WhatsApp should ban this account. 😅 https://t.co/nnOehPL8Ca— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 27, 2020