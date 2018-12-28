Ещё
Instagram ненадолго ввел горизонтальный способ прокрутки ленты 

BFM.RU + ещё 11 1 час назад
Фото: Zuma/TASS
Минувшей ночью Instagram решил превратиться в элегантные шорты, но что-то пошло не так. Новый вид ленты похож на stories: по одному посту на страницу и горизонтальный скроллинг.
Выглядит все мило (фотографии, лайки и комментарии в выкидной панели снизу), но пользователи остались недовольны: «У Instagram крыша поехала? Я ж не в Tinder, чтобы свайпить посты»
Юзеры так возмущались, что уже через пару часов социальная сеть, принадлежащая Facebook, запаниковала и вернула все обратно.
«Вследствие бага некоторые пользователи наблюдали изменение вида ленты. Мы быстро исправили проблему, лента снова в порядке. Приносим свои извинения», — говорится в заявлении приложения в Twitter.
Впрочем, в ошибку мало кто верит. «Не уверена, что у вас получится оправдать выпуск полноценного фичера с инструкцией каким-то багом, ребята»:
«Перевод: «Наш новый релиз оказался похож на пожар на помойке, который все возненавидели. Так что мы его, пожалуй, удалим».
Еще один пользователь говорит, что теперь будет оправдывать «багом» все свои провалы:
В итоге многие сошлись на том, что Instagram планировал представить обновление только тем пользователям, которые ранее согласились на тестирование новых функций, однако апдейт случайно появился у всех. Многих особенно разозлило, что соцсеть сделала странное, никому не нужное обновление вместо того, чтобы вернуть хронологический порядок постов, по которому многие скучают.
Хотя сказать, что горизонтальная лента никому не понравилась, нельзя. Некоторые относятся к обновлению совершенно спокойно. Других больше раздражает то, что все оказались чувствительными: «О боже! Instagram заставил всех по-другому двигать пальцем. Как они могли?»
