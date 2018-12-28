Has Instagram lost its mind? I am not tinder swiping through everyone’s posts 🤔😒 #instagramupdate— rush (@therushahead) 27 декабря 2018 г.
«Вследствие бага некоторые пользователи наблюдали изменение вида ленты. Мы быстро исправили проблему, лента снова в порядке. Приносим свои извинения», — говорится в заявлении приложения в Twitter.
Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) 27 декабря 2018 г.
I’m not sure you can get away with calling your full-blown introduction to a new layout a «bug», my dudes pic.twitter.com/obLuMMng12— Bianca (@itsbinkybee) 27 декабря 2018 г.
People really mad about the Instagram update simply because you have to swipe your finger a different way…
UGHH the audacity!— Sean Single (@SeanMSingle) 28 декабря 2018 г.