Девочка перегладила сотни собак и прославилась 

I pet Clementine. She is a 10 week old cocker spaniel puppy. Her mother couldn’t make milk, so she was raised and nursed by a shih tzu who had just given birth. Clementine is cuddly and playful. She likes to play tug of war. She is the 300th dog I’ve pet! pic.twitter.com/yHnMTmnLbQ— I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 14 мая 2018 г.