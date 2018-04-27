Ещё
Раскрыт главный секрет красоток из Instagram
Фото: @karinairby
Австралийский дизайнер бикини Карина Ирби (Karina Irby) рассказала о хитростях, к которым прибегают модели Instagram перед публикации фотографий. Девушка поделилась подробностями на своей странице в соцсети.
Ирби опубликовала видеоролик, на котором запечатлены две фотографии одной и той же модели. На левом снимке девушка изображена без каких-либо прикрас, а на правой стороне происходит трансформация.
Дизайнер разгладила кожу модели в проблемных местах, увеличила ее грудь и уменьшила талию. Кроме того, с лица девушки пропали прыщи, а форма ее головы слегка изменилась.

SECRETS OUT🤭 Introducing to you the classic «Insta Girl Edit», where the skin gets smoother, the ass gets better, the boobs get bigger, the waist gets smaller and online confidence goes through the roof. But what happens offline? When did we lose our little girl confidence? When we were young we didn’t care how we look, and we surely didn’t compare ourselves to the girl next to us. Whether it be Social Media, magazines, movies or Hollywood… something changes and we start endlessly comparing ourselves to others and strive to potentially be something we aren’t. I’ve been there. And I’m confident a lot of us reading this have, or are still painting a different picture of themselves. The sooner we decide to accept ourselves for who we are and care less about other people’s criticism, the happier we are going to be. I know from first hand experience I am! 🦄

Публикация от  KARINA🦄IRBY (@karinairby)

По мнению Ирби, блогеры изменяют свою внешность на фотографиях из-за неуверенности в себе.
«Когда мы были молоды, нам было все равно, как мы выглядим, и мы, конечно, не сравнивали себя с другими девушками», — написала дизайнер в комментариях.
Она также призвала подписчиц поскорее «принять свою внешность» и меньше заботиться о критике от других людей.
В начале апреля 2018 года популярную Instagram-блогера Лорен Гуджер уличили в чрезмерном использовании фотошопа. Ее подписчики призывают девушку сознаться, что она редактирует фигуру с помощью графических программ.
