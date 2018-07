Молния ударила в пассажирский самолет в Швейцарии

SunExpress (Turkey) Boeing 737-800 (TC-SNZ) was hit by lightning durng taxi for departure at Zurich-Kloten Intl AP (ZRH, LSZH). The aircraft was able to continue the journey and took-off to its destination Antalya (flight #XQ125) without further incident. https://t.co/1lyvROLuYj pic.twitter.com/QGyikYY5Fi— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) 3 июля 2018 г.