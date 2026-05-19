В PS Plus добавили Red Dead Redemption 2

Сегодня в PS Plus случилось очередное пополнение. Sony добавила в каталог расширенных тарифов подписки Star Wars: Outlaws, Red Dead Redemption 2, Bramble: The Mountain King, Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition и другие тайтлы.

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Среди главных проектов месяца выделяются культовый вестерн Red Dead Redemption 2 и экшен Star Wars: Outlaws по вселенной «Звёздных войн».

Новые игры в PS Plus Extra в мае 2026 года:

Star Wars: Outlaws;

Red Dead Redemption 2;

Bramble: The Mountain King;

The Thaumaturge;

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn;

Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged;

Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition.

Новинки PS Plus Deluxe и Premium в мае 2026 года