$72.3584.07

В PS Plus добавили Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars: Outlaws и другие игры

Чемпионат.com

Сегодня в PS Plus случилось очередное пополнение. Sony добавила в каталог расширенных тарифов подписки Star Wars: Outlaws, Red Dead Redemption 2, Bramble: The Mountain King, Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition и другие тайтлы.

В PS Plus добавили Red Dead Redemption 2
© Чемпионат.com

Среди главных проектов месяца выделяются культовый вестерн Red Dead Redemption 2 и экшен Star Wars: Outlaws по вселенной «Звёздных войн».

Новые игры в PS Plus Extra в мае 2026 года:

  • Star Wars: Outlaws;
  • Red Dead Redemption 2;
  • Bramble: The Mountain King;
  • The Thaumaturge;
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn;
  • Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged;
  • Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition.

Новинки PS Plus Deluxe и Premium в мае 2026 года

  • Time Crisis