В ноябре в Game Pass добавят Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Pigeon Simulator и другие игры

Microsoft по традиции раскрыла список игр, которые пополнят библиотеку Xbox Game Pass в первой половине ноября 2025 года.

Главной новинкой в подписке выступит Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — новая часть в культовой серии шутеров. Среди других популярных проектов — Sniper Elite: Resistance и Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

Какие игры добавят в Game Pass в ноябре 2025 года

Dead Static Drive (Ultimate, PC Gama Pass) — 5 ноября

Sniper Elite: Resistance (Premium) — 5 ноября

Egging On (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 6 ноября

Whiskerwood (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 6 ноября

Voidtrain (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 7 ноября

Great God Grove (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 11 ноября

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 11 ноября

Pigeon Simulator (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 11 ноября

Relic Hunters Legend (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 12 ноября

Winter Burrow (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 12 ноября

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 14 ноября

Microsoft также рассказала, какие игры скоро покинут сервис. Уже 15 ноября из Game Pass пропадут: