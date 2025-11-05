В ноябре в Game Pass добавят Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Pigeon Simulator и другие игры

Microsoft по традиции раскрыла список игр, которые пополнят библиотеку Xbox Game Pass в первой половине ноября 2025 года.

Главной новинкой в подписке выступит Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — новая часть в культовой серии шутеров. Среди других популярных проектов — Sniper Elite: Resistance и Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

Какие игры добавят в Game Pass в ноябре 2025 года

  • Dead Static Drive (Ultimate, PC Gama Pass) — 5 ноября
  • Sniper Elite: Resistance (Premium) — 5 ноября
  • Egging On (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 6 ноября
  • Whiskerwood (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 6 ноября
  • Voidtrain (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 7 ноября
  • Great God Grove (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 11 ноября
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 11 ноября
  • Pigeon Simulator (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 11 ноября
  • Relic Hunters Legend (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 12 ноября
  • Winter Burrow (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 12 ноября
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 14 ноября

Microsoft также рассказала, какие игры скоро покинут сервис. Уже 15 ноября из Game Pass пропадут:

  • Blacksmith Master;
  • Football Manager 2024;
  • Football Manager 2024 Console Edition;
  • Frostpunk;
  • Spirittea;
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.