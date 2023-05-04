$79.31-0.6587.58-0.08

Полный список бесплатных игр Xbox Game Pass: Assassin's Creed, Fallout, «Мортал Комбат», Dragon Age и другие

Каталог Microsoft меняется, но каждый всегда найдёт, во что поиграть на компьютере или Xbox.

Появился полный список бесплатных игр Xbox Game Pass на май
Xbox Game Pass — одно из самых выгодных предложений для геймеров в 2023 году. В подписку попадают как крупнейшие хиты самой Microsoft, так и отличные игры сторонних разработчиков.

Мы собрали полный список игр, доступных в сервисе Game Pass. С недавних пор сервис разделён на две части: Game Pass для консолей (Xbox Series и Xbox One) и PC Game Pass с играми для ПК. Для удобства мы разделили проекты по разным категориям, хоть многие из них и доступны на обеих платформах.

Каталог игр Xbox Game Pass

В эту категорию вошли игры, которые входят в подписку Game Pass для консолей Xbox. На момент публикации заметки в неё входят 426 игр.

Большинство доступно в том числе на Xbox One — отдельные экземпляры мы отмечаем пометкой в скобках. Кроме того, мы выделяем и игры, доступные через сервис EA Play, который входит в более дорогую Game Pass Ultimate.

  • 7 Days to Die
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (только Xbox Series)
  • A Way Out
  • Age of Empires 2: Definitive Ediion
  • Alice: Madness Returns (EA Play)
  • Amnesia: Collection
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Among Us
  • Anthem (EA Play)
  • Anvil: Vault Breaker
  • Aragami 2
  • Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition
  • Army of Two (EA play)
  • Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
  • Art of Rally
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Astroneer
  • Atomic Heart
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Banjo-Tooie
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1943 (EA Play)
  • Battlefield 3 (EA Play)
  • Battlefield 4 (EA Play)
  • Battlefield 1 (EA Play)
  • Battlefield Hardline (EA Play)
  • Battlefield V (EA Play)
  • Battelfield 2042 (EA Play)
  • Battletoads
  • Beacon Pines
  • Before We Leave
  • Bejeweled 2 (EA Play)
  • Bejeweled 3 (EA Play)
  • Ben 10: Power Trip
  • Black Desert
  • Black (EA Play)
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Blinx: The Time Sweeper
  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Broken Age
  • Brutal Legend
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
  • Burnout Paradise (EA Play)
  • Chained Echoes
  • Chilvary 2
  • Chorus
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Cities: Skylines – Remastered (только Xbox Series)
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Coffee Talk
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly
  • Commandos 3 — HD Remaster
  • Conan Exiles
  • Contrast
  • Cooking Simulator
  • Costume Quest
  • Costume Quest 2
  • Crackdown 3
  • Craftopia
  • Cricket 19
  • Cricket 22
  • Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Crysis (EA Play)
  • Crysis 2 (EA Play)
  • Crysis 3 (EA Play)
  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Dante's Inferno
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • DayZ
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
  • Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
  • Dead Cells
  • Dead Space (2008, EA Play)
  • Dead Space 2 (EA Play)
  • Dead Space 3 (EA Play)
  • Dead Space Ignition (EA Play)
  • Death's Door
  • Deathloop
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Descenders
  • Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Dicey Dungeons
  • DiRT 5
  • Disc Room
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • DJMax Respect V
  • Donut Country
  • DOOM (1993)
  • DOOM II (Classic)
  • DOOM 3
  • DOOM 64
  • DOOM (2016)
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play)
  • Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dreamscaper
  • EA SPORTS Rory Mcllroy PGA TOUR (EA Play)
  • Eastward
  • Edge of Eternity
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  • Embr
  • Empire of Sin
  • Escape Academy
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Eville
  • Exo One
  • F1 2021
  • F1 22 (EA Play)
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fable 2
  • Fable 3
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout New Vegas
  • Far Cry 5
  • Feeding Frenzy
  • Feeding Frenzy 2
  • FIFA 21 (EA Play)
  • FIFA 22 (EA Play)
  • FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION (EA Play)
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 2
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 3
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 4
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series
  • Floppy Knights
  • Football Manager 2023 Console
  • For Honor
  • Forager
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel
  • Full Throttle
  • Fuzion Frenzy
  • Gang Beasts
  • Garden Story
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Gears of War
  • Gears of War 2
  • Gears of War 3
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears of War Judgement
  • Gears of War Ultimate Edition
  • Gears Tactics
  • Generation Zero
  • Genesis Noir
  • Ghost Song
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • GoldenEye 007
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Gorogoa
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Grounded – Full Release
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E.
  • Gunfire Reborn
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Infinite
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Heavy Weapon
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Hello Neighbor 2
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • High On Life
  • Hitman Trilogy
  • Homestead Arcana
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
  • House Flipper
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
  • Immortality
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Infinite Guitars
  • Injustice 2
  • Inkulinati
  • Iron Brigade
  • Inside
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm
  • It Takes Two (EA Play)
  • Jetpac Refueled
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
  • Joy Ride Turbo
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded
  • Kameo
  • Kill It with Fire
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Lapin
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Let’s Build A Zoo
  • Little Witch in the Woods
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  • Loop Hero
  • Loot River
  • Lost in Random
  • Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)
  • Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)
  • Maneater
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Mass Effect (EA Play)
  • Mass Effect 2 (EA Play)
  • Mass Effect 3 (EA Play)
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda (EA Play)
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play)
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
  • Medal of Honor Airborne
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • Merge & Blade
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
  • Midnight Fight Express
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Mirror's Edge (EA Play)
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst (EA Play)
  • MLB The Show 23
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Monster Sanctuary
  • Monster Train
  • Moonlighter
  • Moonscars
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
  • MotoGP 22
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • My Time At Portia
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Narita Boy
  • NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition (EA Play)
  • NBA LIVE 19 (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed Payback (EA Play)
  • Neon Abyss
  • New Super Lucky's Tale
  • NHL 21 (EA Play)
  • NHL 22 (EA Play)
  • NHL 23 (EA Play)
  • NHL 94 Rewind
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
  • No Many's Sky
  • Norco
  • Nuclear Throne
  • Olija
  • Omori
  • Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Outer Wilds
  • Outriders
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Pac-Man Museum+
  • PAW Patrol Grand Prix
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Peggle
  • Peggle 2
  • Pentiment
  • Perfect Dark
  • Perfect Dark Zero
  • Persona 3 Portable
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Phantom Abyss
  • Phoenix Point
  • Pikuniku
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
  • Plants vs. Zombies
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  • Potion Craft
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Prey
  • Psychonauts
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Quantum Break
  • RAGE
  • RAGE 2
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
  • Rare Replay
  • ReCore: Definitive Edition
  • Redfall
  • Research and Destroy
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Road 96
  • Roboquest
  • Rocket Arena
  • Rubber Bandits
  • Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
  • Ryse: Son of Rome
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Scorn
  • ScreamRide
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance
  • Sea of Solitude (EA Play)
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Shadowrun Trilogy
  • Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
  • Shredders
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Signalis
  • Skate (EA Play)
  • Skate 3 (EA Play)
  • Slay The Spire
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • SnowRunner
  • Soccer Story
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister
  • Soma
  • Somerville
  • Soulcalibur 6
  • Soul Hackers 2
  • Spacelines from the Far Out
  • Spelunky 2
  • SpiderHeck
  • SSX
  • Stardew Valley
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA Play)
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (EA Play)
  • Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (EA Play)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Play)
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • State of Day: Year One
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Stranded Deep
  • Strangers Things 3: The Game
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Superliminal
  • Super Lucky's Tale
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • Surgeon Simulator 2
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
  • Terraria
  • The Ascent
  • The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
  • The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Gunk
  • The Hunter: Call of the Wild
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox
  • The Legend of Tianding
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Pedestrian
  • The Sims 4 (EA Play)
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut
  • Tinykin
  • Titanfall (EA Play)
  • Titanfall 2 (EA Play)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Trailmakers
  • Train Sim World 3
  • Trek to Yomi
  • Tropico 6
  • Tunic
  • Turbo Golf Racing
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Two Point Campus
  • UFC 3 (EA Play)
  • UFC 4 (EA Play)
  • Umurangi Generation Special Edition
  • Unpacking
  • Unravel (EA Play)
  • Unravel Two (EA Play)
  • Unsouled
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Valheim
  • Viva Piñata
  • Viva Piñata: TIP
  • Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Weird West
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • Wreckfest
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • You Suck at Parking
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
  • Zuma
  • Zuma's Revenge!
Каталог PC Game Pass — игры для ПК

Пользователям ПК доступна масса игр с консольного Game Pass — за исключением эксклюзивов Xbox и некоторых других проектов сторонних издателей.

  • 7 Days to Die
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • A Way Out
  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires 4
  • Alan Wake's American Nightmare
  • Alice: Madness Returns
  • Alvastia Chronicles
  • Amazing Cultivation Simulator
  • Among Us
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Amnesia: Collection
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Anthem
  • ANVIL
  • Aragami 2
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
  • ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
  • Arx Fatalis
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Astroneer
  • Atomic Heart
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Battlefield 1 (EA Play)
  • Battlefield 3 (EA Play)
  • Battlefield 4 (EA Play)
  • Battlefield 5 (EA Play)
  • Battlefield Hardline (EA Play)
  • Battlefield 2042 (EA Play)
  • BATTLETECH
  • Battletoads
  • Beacon Pines
  • Before We Leave
  • Ben 10: Power Trip
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Broken Age
  • Bugsnax
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered (EA Play)
  • Cassette Beasts
  • Chained Echoes
  • Chivalry 2
  • Chorus
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Coffee Talk
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
  • Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
  • Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
  • Cooking Simulator
  • Crackdown 3
  • Cricket 22
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Crysis
  • Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Deathloop
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Dead Cells
  • Dead Space (2008, EA Play)
  • Dead Space 2 (EA Play)
  • Dead Space 3 (EA Play)
  • Death Stranding
  • Death's Door
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Descenders
  • Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Dicey Dungeons
  • DiRT 5
  • Disc Room
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • DJMax Respect V
  • DOOM (1993)
  • DOOM 2 (Classic)
  • DOOM 3
  • DOOM 64
  • DOOM (2016)
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play)
  • Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dreamscaper
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Dungeon Keeper
  • Dungeon Keeper 2
  • Dyson Sphere Program
  • Eastward
  • Edge of Eternity
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  • Empire of Sin
  • Escape Academy
  • Europa Universalis 4
  • Everspace 2
  • Eville
  • Exapunks
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Exo One
  • Expeditions: Rome
  • F1 22 (EA Play)
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout: Tactics
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 5
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Fe (EA Play)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Play)
  • FIFA 22 (EA Play)
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 2
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 3
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 4
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series
  • Floppy Knights
  • Football Manager 2023
  • For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  • Forager
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
  • Frostpunk
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Galactic Civilizations
  • Gang Beasts
  • Garden Story
  • Gato Roboto
  • Gears 5
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
  • Gears Tactics
  • Generation Zero
  • Genesis Noir
  • Ghostlore
  • Ghost Song
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Gorogoa
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Gris
  • Grounded
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E.
  • Gunfire Reborn
  • Halo Infinite
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Halo: Spartan Strike
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
  • Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Hearts of Iron 4: Cadet Edition
  • Her Story
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Hello Neighbor 2
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • High On Life
  • Hitman Trilogy
  • Homestead Arcana
  • Hollow Knight
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • House Flipper
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Humankind
  • Inkulinati
  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
  • Immortality
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Infinite Guitars
  • Inside
  • Iron Brigade
  • It Takes Two
  • Jade Empire Special Edition
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded
  • Kill It with Fire
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Lapin
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • Last Call BBS
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Let’s Build A Zoo
  • Little Witch in the Woods
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  • Loop Hero
  • Loot River
  • Lost in Random (EA Play)
  • Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)
  • Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)
  • Maneater
  • «Мстители»
  • Mass Effect (EA Play)
  • Mass Effect 2 (EA Play)
  • Mass Effect 3 (EA Play)
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda (EA Play)
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play)
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
  • Medal of Honor: Airborne (EA Play)
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault (EA Play)
  • Medieval Dynasty (Game Preview)
  • Merge & Blade
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard
  • Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Midnight Fight Express
  • Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions
  • Minecraft Dungeons — Windows 10
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Mirror's Edge (EA Play)
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst (EA Play)
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Monster Sanctuary
  • Monster Train
  • Moonlighter
  • Moonscars
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
  • MotoGP 20
  • MotoGP 22
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • My Time At Portia
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Narita Boy
  • Need for Speed (2015) (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed Most Wanted (2012, EA Play)
  • Need for Speed Payback (EA Play)
  • Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play)
  • Neon Abyss
  • New Super Lucky's Tale
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
  • Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom
  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
  • No Man's Sky
  • Norco
  • Nuclear Throne
  • Offworld Trading Company
  • Olija
  • Omori
  • Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
  • Opus Magnum
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Outer Wilds
  • Outriders
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overwhelm
  • Pac-Man Museum+
  • Panzer Corps 2
  • PAW Patrol Grand Prix
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  • Peggle
  • Peggle Nights
  • Pentiment
  • Persona 3 Portable
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Phantom Abyss
  • Phoenix Point
  • Pikuniku Win10
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
  • Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition (EA Play)
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville Deluxe Edition (EA Play)
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare (EA Play)
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition (EA Play)
  • Populous
  • Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
  • Potion Craft
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Prey
  • Psychonauts
  • Quake 4
  • Quantum Break
  • RAGE
  • RAGE 2
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
  • ReCore: Definitive Edition
  • Redfall
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • Research and Destroy
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
  • Road 96
  • Roboquest
  • Rocket Arena
  • Rubber Bandits
  • Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Scorn
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance
  • Sea of Solitude (EA Play)
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
  • Shenzhen I/O
  • Shredders
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization 6
  • Signalis
  • SimCity 2000 Special Edition (EA Play)
  • SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition (EA Play)
  • SimCity: Complete Edition (EA Play)
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
  • Slay The Spire
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • SnowRunner
  • Soccer Story
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister
  • Soma
  • Somerville
  • Soul Hackers 2
  • Spacelines from the Far Out
  • Spelunky 2
  • SpiderHeck
  • SPORE
  • Starbound
  • Stardew Valley
  • Star Wars Battlefront (EA Play)
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA Play)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA Play)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Play)
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Stellaris
  • Stranded Deep
  • Subnautica
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Superliminal
  • Super Lucky's Tale
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • Surgeon Simulator 2
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
  • The Ascent
  • The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
  • The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Gunk
  • The Hunter: Call of the Wild
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox
  • The Legend of Tianding
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Pedestrian
  • The Saboteur
  • The Sims 3 (EA Play)
  • The Sims 4 (EA Play)
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut
  • Tinykin
  • Titanfall (EA Play)
  • Titanfall 2 (EA Play)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Trailmakers
  • Train Sim World 3
  • Trek to Yomi
  • Tropico 6
  • Tunic
  • Turbo Golf Racing
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Two Point Campus
  • Umurangi Generation Special Edition
  • Unpacking
  • Unravel (EA Play)
  • Unravel 2 (EA Play)
  • Unsouled
  • Valheim
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darkside
  • Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Weird West
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  • Wolfenstein 3D
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • Wreckfest
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • You Suck at Parking
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection