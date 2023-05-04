Появился полный список бесплатных игр Xbox Game Pass на май

Полный список бесплатных игр Xbox Game Pass: Assassin's Creed, Fallout, «Мортал Комбат», Dragon Age и другие
Каталог Microsoft меняется, но каждый всегда найдёт, во что поиграть на компьютере или Xbox.
Xbox Game Pass — одно из самых выгодных предложений для геймеров в 2023 году. В подписку попадают как крупнейшие хиты самой Microsoft, так и отличные игры сторонних разработчиков.
Мы собрали полный список игр, доступных в сервисе Game Pass. С недавних пор сервис разделён на две части: Game Pass для консолей (Xbox Series и Xbox One) и PC Game Pass с играми для ПК. Для удобства мы разделили проекты по разным категориям, хоть многие из них и доступны на обеих платформах.
Каталог игр Xbox Game Pass
В эту категорию вошли игры, которые входят в подписку Game Pass для консолей Xbox. На момент публикации заметки в неё входят 426 игр.
Большинство доступно в том числе на Xbox One — отдельные экземпляры мы отмечаем пометкой в скобках. Кроме того, мы выделяем и игры, доступные через сервис EA Play, который входит в более дорогую Game Pass Ultimate.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (только Xbox Series)
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Ediion
- Alice: Madness Returns (EA Play)
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Anthem (EA Play)
- Anvil: Vault Breaker
- Aragami 2
- Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition
- Army of Two (EA play)
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1943 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 3 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 4 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 1 (EA Play)
- Battlefield Hardline (EA Play)
- Battlefield V (EA Play)
- Battelfield 2042 (EA Play)
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2 (EA Play)
- Bejeweled 3 (EA Play)
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Desert
- Black (EA Play)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Burnout Paradise (EA Play)
- Chained Echoes
- Chilvary 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered (только Xbox Series)
- Citizen Sleeper
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly
- Commandos 3 — HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 19
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crusader Kings 3
- Crysis (EA Play)
- Crysis 2 (EA Play)
- Crysis 3 (EA Play)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dante's Inferno
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (2008, EA Play)
- Dead Space 2 (EA Play)
- Dead Space 3 (EA Play)
- Dead Space Ignition (EA Play)
- Death's Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut Country
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play)
- Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- EA SPORTS Rory Mcllroy PGA TOUR (EA Play)
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Eville
- Exo One
- F1 2021
- F1 22 (EA Play)
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable 2
- Fable 3
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 21 (EA Play)
- FIFA 22 (EA Play)
- FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION (EA Play)
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Full Throttle
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War Judgement
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- GoldenEye 007
- Golf with your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded – Full Release
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
- Gunfire Reborn
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Heavy Weapon
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- High On Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- Homestead Arcana
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infinite Guitars
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati
- Iron Brigade
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two (EA Play)
- Jetpac Refueled
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Lapin
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let’s Build A Zoo
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Mass Effect (EA Play)
- Mass Effect 2 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect 3 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (EA Play)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play)
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Medieval Dynasty
- Merge & Blade
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Legends
- Mirror's Edge (EA Play)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst (EA Play)
- MLB The Show 23
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Narita Boy
- NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition (EA Play)
- NBA LIVE 19 (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play)
- Need for Speed (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Payback (EA Play)
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NHL 21 (EA Play)
- NHL 22 (EA Play)
- NHL 23 (EA Play)
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Many's Sky
- Norco
- Nuclear Throne
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Potion Craft
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quantum Break
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Rare Replay
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Redfall
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Roboquest
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Scarlet Nexus
- Scorn
- ScreamRide
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Solitude (EA Play)
- Sea of Thieves
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shredders
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Signalis
- Skate (EA Play)
- Skate 3 (EA Play)
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soma
- Somerville
- Soulcalibur 6
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- SSX
- Stardew Valley
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA Play)
- Star Wars: Battlefront (EA Play)
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (EA Play)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Play)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Day: Year One
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Strangers Things 3: The Game
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Terraria
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Sims 4 (EA Play)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall (EA Play)
- Titanfall 2 (EA Play)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 3 (EA Play)
- UFC 4 (EA Play)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Unpacking
- Unravel (EA Play)
- Unravel Two (EA Play)
- Unsouled
- Vampire Survivors
- Valheim
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge!
Каталог PC Game Pass — игры для ПК
Пользователям ПК доступна масса игр с консольного Game Pass — за исключением эксклюзивов Xbox и некоторых других проектов сторонних издателей.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 4
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Among Us
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Arx Fatalis
- As Dusk Falls
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- Battlefield 1 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 3 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 4 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 5 (EA Play)
- Battlefield Hardline (EA Play)
- Battlefield 2042 (EA Play)
- BATTLETECH
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (EA Play)
- Cassette Beasts
- Chained Echoes
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Cooking Simulator
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crusader Kings 3
- Crysis
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Deathloop
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (2008, EA Play)
- Dead Space 2 (EA Play)
- Dead Space 3 (EA Play)
- Death Stranding
- Death's Door
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 2 (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play)
- Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Europa Universalis 4
- Everspace 2
- Eville
- Exapunks
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- Expeditions: Rome
- F1 22 (EA Play)
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout: Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe (EA Play)
- FIFA 21 (EA Play)
- FIFA 22 (EA Play)
- Final Fantasy 15
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Frostpunk
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Galactic Civilizations
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gato Roboto
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghostlore
- Ghost Song
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Gris
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
- Gunfire Reborn
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hearts of Iron 4: Cadet Edition
- Her Story
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- High On Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- Homestead Arcana
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Inkulinati
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infinite Guitars
- Inside
- Iron Brigade
- It Takes Two
- Jade Empire Special Edition
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Lapin
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Last Call BBS
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let’s Build A Zoo
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
- Lost in Random (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)
- Maneater
- «Мстители»
- Mass Effect (EA Play)
- Mass Effect 2 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect 3 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (EA Play)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play)
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne (EA Play)
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault (EA Play)
- Medieval Dynasty (Game Preview)
- Merge & Blade
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions
- Minecraft Dungeons — Windows 10
- Minecraft Legends
- Mirror's Edge (EA Play)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst (EA Play)
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 20
- MotoGP 22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Narita Boy
- Need for Speed (2015) (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Most Wanted (2012, EA Play)
- Need for Speed Payback (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play)
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Nuclear Throne
- Offworld Trading Company
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Opus Magnum
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Panzer Corps 2
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Pentiment
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku Win10
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition (EA Play)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville Deluxe Edition (EA Play)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare (EA Play)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition (EA Play)
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Potion Craft
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Psychonauts
- Quake 4
- Quantum Break
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Redfall
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Return to Monkey Island
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Road 96
- Roboquest
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Scarlet Nexus
- Scorn
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Solitude (EA Play)
- Sea of Thieves
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shenzhen I/O
- Shredders
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6
- Signalis
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition (EA Play)
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition (EA Play)
- SimCity: Complete Edition (EA Play)
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soma
- Somerville
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- SPORE
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- Star Wars Battlefront (EA Play)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA Play)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA Play)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Play)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3 (EA Play)
- The Sims 4 (EA Play)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall (EA Play)
- Titanfall 2 (EA Play)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Unpacking
- Unravel (EA Play)
- Unravel 2 (EA Play)
- Unsouled
- Valheim
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Darkside
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection