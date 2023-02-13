God of War и Call of Duty лидируют по номинациям премии за лучший звук

Организаторы Game Audio Network Guild Awards — премии, посвящённой лучшей музыке и звучанию в видеоиграх, — назвали номинантов, которые смогут победить в 26 категориях.
Причём сразу на 14 наград претендует God of War Ragnarok, а на одно упоминание меньше у Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, которая при этом может заполучить 12 наград (в одной категории игра представлена дважды). Также отметим, что сразу 11 номинаций у Horizon Forbidden West, а у остальных игр число потенциальных наград заметно меньше.
Все номинации G.A.N.G. Awards представлены ниже.
Звук года
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
- Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Лучший звук в социальной или казуальной игре
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studio Group, Activision)
- Disney Mirrorverse (Kabam, Inc., Disney Games)
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me (Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco)
- Hearthstone: March of the Lich King (Blizzard Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment)
- Honor of Kings (TiMi L1 Studio, Tencent Games)
- Apex Legends Mobile (LightSpeed Studios / Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts)
Лучший звук в инди-игре
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
- Trek To Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog, Devolver Digital)
- You Suck At Parking (Happy Volcano, Happy Volcano)
- HEROish (Sunblink Entertainment, Sunblink Entertainment)
- No Place For Bravery (Glitch Factory, Ysbryd Games)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice, Finji)
Лучший микс звука
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment)
- Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
Лучший звук в роликах и катсценах
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, (Bungie, Bungie)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity WardActivision)
- Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly Creative Assembly)
Лучшие диалоги в инди-игре
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
- Elex 2 (Piranha Bytes, THQ Nordic)
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (Acme Gamestudio, tinyBuild)
- Corpse Factory (River Crow Studios, River Crow Studios)
Лучший актёрский ансамбль
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Marvelʼs Midnight Suns (Firaxis Games, 2K)
- WYLDE FLOWERS (Studio Drydock, Studio Drydock)
- Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly)
Лучшие публикации о звуке в видеоиграх
- The Audio Source Magazine — Women in Game Audio Edition — Fall 2022
- A Sound Effect — Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- A Sound Effect — Return to Monkey Island
- A Sound Effect — Stray
- Behind the Glass — Creating the Immersive Game Environment Through Foley
Лучший подкаст или презентация о звуке в играх
- Returnal: The Sound of an Alien World (Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Interactive Mixing: The Next Frontier in Game Audio (PlayStation Studios — Creative Arts — SoundSony Interactive Entertainment)
- Trek to Yomi (GameSoundCon, Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog, Devolver Digital)
- Dolby Institute Podcast: Leading with Sound, Rob Bridgett (Dolby Institute, Dolby)
- Weapon Sound Design with Unreal Audio Engine MetaSounds (Gustav Rathsman, SweejTech, Epic)
Лучшие фоли-эффекты
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me (Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco)
Лучший кавер или ремикс
- Super Mario 64 (Nintendo, Nintendo)
- Animal Crossing Medley (Mikel Dale, Mikel Dale (self-published))
- The Final Battle (Elden Ring Soundtrack) (Rozen + Reven, Mecha Dream Records)
- Brass Effect (The Game Brass, The Game Brass)
- South of the Circle (State of Play, State of Play/11 Bit Studios)
- Frostpunk (11 Bit studios, 11 Bit Studios)
Лучший звук в трейлере
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Magic: The Gathering — Dawn of the Phyrexian Invasion — Official Cinematic Trailer — Dominaria United | The Brothers» War (Wizards of the Coast, Wizards of the Coast)
- League of Legends (Riot Games, Riot Games)
- The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Hades 2 TGA Reveal Trailer (Supergiant Games, Supergiant Games)
- Лучшая заглавная тема
- League of Legends (Riot Games, Riot Games)
- God of War Ragnarök: Main Theme (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Honor of Kings — Haiyue Theme (TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games)
- Elden Ring — «Elden Ring» (Tsukasa Saitoh) (From Software, Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Лучшая музыка из инди-игры
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
- Immortality (Sam Barlow / Half MermaidHalf Mermaid)
- Potionomics (Voracious Games, xSeed Games)
- Card Shark (Nerial, Devolver Digital)
- Trek To Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog, Devolver Digital)
Лучший звук в новом оригинальном IP
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
- The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs, Owlchemy Labs)
- You Suck At Parking (Happy Volcano, Happy Volcano)
- Wylde Flowers (Studio Drydock, Apple / Studio Drydock)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice, Finji)
Лучшая оригинальная песня
- God of War Ragnarök: «Blood Upon the Snow» (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West — «In the Flood» (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Guild Wars 2: «End of Dragons» (ArenaNet, Inc. NCSOFT)
- Floodland (Vile Monarch, Ravenscourt)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Bayonetta 3 — «We Are as One» (Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Rachel Hawnt) (Platinum Games, Nintendo)
Лучший саундтрек
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
- Potionomics (Voracious Games, xSeed Games)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft)
- Floodland (Vile Monarch, Ravenscourt)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie, Bungie)
- In Nightmare (Magic Fish Studio, Maximum Games)
- Sonic Frontiers: Stillness & Motion (Sonic Team, Sega)
Лучшее физическое издание саундтрека
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Original Soundtrack) (Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Trek To Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog, Laced Records, Devolver Digital)
- Returnal (Original Soundtrack) (Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe / Milan Records, a label of Sony Music Entertainment)
- Syberia: The World Before (Decca, Decca)
- Astroʼs Playroom (Team ASOBI, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan)
Лучший дизайн звука в инди-игре
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
- HEROish (Sunblink Entertainment, Sunblink Entertainment)
- No Place For Bravery (Glitch Factory, Ysbryd Games)
- Broken Edge (Trebuchet, Fast Travel Games)
- Stray (Blue Twelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)
Лучший саунд-дизайн интерфейса, списка задач или наград
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Disney Mirrorverse (Kabam, Inc., Disney Games)
- No Place For Bravery (Glitch Factory, Ysbryd Games)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)
Лучшая актёрская игра
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
- Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse (Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games, Nintendo)
Награда за креативные и технические достижения (музыка)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
- Immortality (Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid, Half Mermaid)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly)
- Dying Light 2 (Techland, Techland)
Награда за креативные и технические достижения (звук)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie, Bungie)
- Dying Light 2 (Techland, Techland)
Диалоги года
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie, Bungie)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
Музыка года
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
- Jurassic World Primal Ops (Behaviour Interactive, Behaviour Interactive)
- Potionomics (Voracious Games, xSeed Games)
Звуковой дизайн года
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
- The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
Лауреатов премии назовут 23 марта.