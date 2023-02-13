В мире
God of War и Call of Duty лидируют по номинациям премии за лучший звук

Организаторы Game Audio Network Guild Awards — премии, посвящённой лучшей музыке и звучанию в видеоиграх, — назвали номинантов, которые смогут победить в 26 категориях.

Причём сразу на 14 наград претендует God of War Ragnarok, а на одно упоминание меньше у Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, которая при этом может заполучить 12 наград (в одной категории игра представлена дважды). Также отметим, что сразу 11 номинаций у Horizon Forbidden West, а у остальных игр число потенциальных наград заметно меньше.

Все номинации G.A.N.G. Awards представлены ниже.

Звук года

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
  • Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Лучший звук в социальной или казуальной игре

  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studio Group, Activision)
  • Disney Mirrorverse (Kabam, Inc., Disney Games)
  • The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me (Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco)
  • Hearthstone: March of the Lich King (Blizzard Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Honor of Kings (TiMi L1 Studio, Tencent Games)
  • Apex Legends Mobile (LightSpeed Studios / Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts)

Лучший звук в инди-игре

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
  • Trek To Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog, Devolver Digital)
  • You Suck At Parking (Happy Volcano, Happy Volcano)
  • HEROish (Sunblink Entertainment, Sunblink Entertainment)
  • No Place For Bravery (Glitch Factory, Ysbryd Games)
  • Tunic (Andrew Shouldice, Finji)

Лучший микс звука

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)

Лучший звук в роликах и катсценах

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, (Bungie, Bungie)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity WardActivision)
  • Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly Creative Assembly)

Лучшие диалоги в инди-игре

  • Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
  • Elex 2 (Piranha Bytes, THQ Nordic)
  • Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (Acme Gamestudio, tinyBuild)
  • Corpse Factory (River Crow Studios, River Crow Studios)

Лучший актёрский ансамбль

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • Marvelʼs Midnight Suns (Firaxis Games, 2K)
  • WYLDE FLOWERS (Studio Drydock, Studio Drydock)
  • Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly)

Лучшие публикации о звуке в видеоиграх

  • The Audio Source Magazine — Women in Game Audio Edition — Fall 2022
  • A Sound Effect — Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • A Sound Effect — Return to Monkey Island
  • A Sound Effect — Stray
  • Behind the Glass — Creating the Immersive Game Environment Through Foley

Лучший подкаст или презентация о звуке в играх

  • Returnal: The Sound of an Alien World (Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Interactive Mixing: The Next Frontier in Game Audio (PlayStation Studios — Creative Arts — SoundSony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Trek to Yomi (GameSoundCon, Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog, Devolver Digital)
  • Dolby Institute Podcast: Leading with Sound, Rob Bridgett (Dolby Institute, Dolby)
  • Weapon Sound Design with Unreal Audio Engine MetaSounds (Gustav Rathsman, SweejTech, Epic)

Лучшие фоли-эффекты

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
  • The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me (Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco)

Лучший кавер или ремикс

  • Super Mario 64 (Nintendo, Nintendo)
  • Animal Crossing Medley (Mikel Dale, Mikel Dale (self-published))
  • The Final Battle (Elden Ring Soundtrack) (Rozen + Reven, Mecha Dream Records)
  • Brass Effect (The Game Brass, The Game Brass)
  • South of the Circle (State of Play, State of Play/11 Bit Studios)
  • Frostpunk (11 Bit studios, 11 Bit Studios)

Лучший звук в трейлере

  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Magic: The Gathering — Dawn of the Phyrexian Invasion — Official Cinematic Trailer — Dominaria United | The Brothers» War (Wizards of the Coast, Wizards of the Coast)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games, Riot Games)
  • The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • Hades 2 TGA Reveal Trailer (Supergiant Games, Supergiant Games)
  • Лучшая заглавная тема
  • League of Legends (Riot Games, Riot Games)
  • God of War Ragnarök: Main Theme (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • Honor of Kings — Haiyue Theme (TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games)
  • Elden Ring — «Elden Ring» (Tsukasa Saitoh) (From Software, Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Лучшая музыка из инди-игры

  • Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
  • Immortality (Sam Barlow / Half MermaidHalf Mermaid)
  • Potionomics (Voracious Games, xSeed Games)
  • Card Shark (Nerial, Devolver Digital)
  • Trek To Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog, Devolver Digital)

Лучший звук в новом оригинальном IP

  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
  • The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment)
  • Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs, Owlchemy Labs)
  • You Suck At Parking (Happy Volcano, Happy Volcano)
  • Wylde Flowers (Studio Drydock, Apple / Studio Drydock)
  • Tunic (Andrew Shouldice, Finji)

Лучшая оригинальная песня

  • God of War Ragnarök: «Blood Upon the Snow» (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West — «In the Flood» (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Guild Wars 2: «End of Dragons» (ArenaNet, Inc. NCSOFT)
  • Floodland (Vile Monarch, Ravenscourt)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • Bayonetta 3 — «We Are as One» (Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Rachel Hawnt) (Platinum Games, Nintendo)

Лучший саундтрек

  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
  • Potionomics (Voracious Games, xSeed Games)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft)
  • Floodland (Vile Monarch, Ravenscourt)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie, Bungie)
  • In Nightmare (Magic Fish Studio, Maximum Games)
  • Sonic Frontiers: Stillness & Motion (Sonic Team, Sega)

Лучшее физическое издание саундтрека

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Original Soundtrack) (Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Trek To Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog, Laced Records, Devolver Digital)
  • Returnal (Original Soundtrack) (Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe / Milan Records, a label of Sony Music Entertainment)
  • Syberia: The World Before (Decca, Decca)
  • Astroʼs Playroom (Team ASOBI, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan)

Лучший дизайн звука в инди-игре

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
  • HEROish (Sunblink Entertainment, Sunblink Entertainment)
  • No Place For Bravery (Glitch Factory, Ysbryd Games)
  • Broken Edge (Trebuchet, Fast Travel Games)
  • Stray (Blue Twelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Лучший саунд-дизайн интерфейса, списка задач или наград

  • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Disney Mirrorverse (Kabam, Inc., Disney Games)
  • No Place For Bravery (Glitch Factory, Ysbryd Games)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Лучшая актёрская игра

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)
  • Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse (Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games, Nintendo)

Награда за креативные и технические достижения (музыка)

  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
  • Immortality (Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid, Half Mermaid)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly)
  • Dying Light 2 (Techland, Techland)

Награда за креативные и технические достижения (звук)

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie, Bungie)
  • Dying Light 2 (Techland, Techland)

Диалоги года

  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie, Bungie)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc, Polyarc)

Музыка года

  • Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)
  • Jurassic World Primal Ops (Behaviour Interactive, Behaviour Interactive)
  • Potionomics (Voracious Games, xSeed Games)

Звуковой дизайн года

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) (Infinity Ward, Activision)
  • The Callisto Protocol (Striking Distance Studios, Krafton)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)

Лауреатов премии назовут 23 марта.

