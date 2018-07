Развратные SMS довели британского министра до отставки

Some of the sex texts a perverted Tory Minister sent to his constituents — ‘daddy has been making speeches and running the country but what he really wants to be doing is ******* naughty girls *******!’ Andrew Griffiths MP! #5live #LBC #marr pic.twitter.com/VCjyDn9wuJ— VoiceOfAmbridge (@voiceofbramley) 14 июля 2018 г.