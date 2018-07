США и Саудовская Аравия обсудили поставки нефти 

. @SecPompeo to @skynewsarabia: «We have wonderful partners like the Emirates, the Saudis, many countries, the Bahrainis are all working alongside of us to push back against Iranian malign behavior.» More from the Secretary's interview on #Iran and #Syria: https://t.co/zDjIIFNfel pic.twitter.com/4ccneAi4ue— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) 10 July 2018