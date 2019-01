Разбился один из старейших самолетов в мире

#BREAKING: #IranAirForce's Boeing 707-3J9C, EP-CPP/ 5-8312 crashed after it landed in Fat'h airbase of #IRGC instead of landing in #Payam because of low visibility & lack of NAVAIDS in the airport. 9 out of 10 crew died. It was carrying 30 tons of meat from #Bishkek, #Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/skdVmfZBDK— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) ١٤ يناير ٢٠١٩