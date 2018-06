В Чехии разбился спортивный самолет 

Plane Z-37 OK-AGR "ČMELÁK" (Bumblebee) 🛩️ today bumped into power lines during agricultural work at central part of Czech Republic 🇨🇿. The plane crashed into the barn and the pilot suffered numerous injuries. #aviation

