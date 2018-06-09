Russian nanocomposite will extract hydrogen from biofuel

Vladislav Sadykov and his colleagues used a composite of neodymium tungstate and nickel-copper alloy nanoparticles, to cover a nickel-aluminium foam alloy foundation. A porous layer of catalyst, which separates hydrogen from ethanol, was then applied to that membrane. Thus they acquired a system for the conversion of ethanol to hydrogen and the segregation of pure gas. The authors researched the properties of the finished membrane and showed that all its parameters point to high efficiency and a sufficient operational life.