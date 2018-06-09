Ещё
Британское расследование: почему русские не улыбаются
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Британское расследование: почему русские не улыбаются 

ИноСМИ 9 июня 2018
Фото: ИноСМИ
Saudi Arabia will face Russia in Moscow on June 14 for the opening match of the World Cup, the globe’s most popular sporting event.https://t.co/YNCpyy3BmD
— RFE/RL (@RFERL) June 9, 2018
​14 июня Саудовская Аравия встретится с Россией в Москве на первом матче Кубка мира, который является самым популярным спортивным событием в мире.
— RFE/RL  Congratulations to the people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday. I sincerely wish You good health and unfailing energy, and to the friendly Britons — peace, harmony and well-being. Happy Birthday, Your Majesty! pic.twitter.com/pqaFxObTEL
— Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) June 9, 2018
​Поздравляем жителей Великобритании и Северной Ирландии с днем рождения королевы Елизаветы II. Я искренне желаю вам крепкого здоровья и непреходящей энергии, а также дружественных британцев — мира, гармонии и благополучия. С днем рождения, ваше величество!
Петр Порошенко
Meet the Russians who are being taught to smile (and then…the Russians who can't stop laughing). One of the most bizarre reports I've done for some time. Camera @mattgodtv @Timfacey Producer @BBCWillVernon pic.twitter.com/jzugEjOn7k
— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) June 9, 2018
​Встречайте русских, которых учат улыбаться (а затем… русских, которые не могут перестать смеяться). Один из самых причудливых отчетов, которые я сделал в последнее время.
— Стив Розенберг
ИноСМИ: последние новости
Год безвизу: украинцы возглавили черные списки Путин рассказал об угрозе украинской государственности Как Россия доставила «Бук» на Украину
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Неприятные сюрпризы от союзников России686
У Анны Семенович нашли опухоль93
Россия готовит ответ США из-за санкций80
Новое оружие против России: что затеял Пентагон246
Мэй назвала условие для возвращения России в G8377
Видео
00:15
У ресторана Бузовой произошло ЧП
Шоу-бизнес
00:57
США ввели новые санкции против России
США В мире
01:10
Неприятные сюрпризы от союзников России
Политика Статьи
02:59
Эстония арестовала «Петербург»
В мире
03:42
Новое оружие против России: что затеял Пентагон
Оружие Армия
02:47
В США рассказали об уникальности С-500
Армия
04:02
Минобороны анонсировало новый удар США по Сирии
В мире
03:33
Россиян предупредили о резком росте цен на молоко
Экономика Личный счет
02:24
Трамп открыл России окно в Европу
США В мире
00:33
Иордания объяснила разрыв соглашения с Россией
Экономика Компании
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение