Academician Alekseenko and Professor Green became the winners of the Global Energy Prize

Sergei Alekseenko, an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and an ex-director of the Institute of Thermophysics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, received an award for the preparation of thermophysical foundations for the creation of modern energy producing and energy saving technologies and their application in the modernisation of power plants and waste processing enterprises, as well as for the development of the cooling concept for various systems, such as powerful computing systems and nuclear power plants.

Professor Martin Green was awarded the prize for research, development, and educational activities in the field of photovoltaic power engineering.