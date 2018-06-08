Ещё
An experiment in a laboratory at Innopolis tested interaction of two robots capable of emotions
An experiment in a laboratory at Innopolis tested interaction of two robots capable of emotions 

The male-robot «Gagarin», developed at Innopolis, got acquainted with the female-robot «Alisa» (Russan version of the name 'Alice'). He explained that he was named after a cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and asked if his vis-à-vis was free.
«The robot Gagarin has a list of emotions — surprise, joy, fear, disgust, and anger. Two robots communicated with each other, both have systems of face recognition and expression of emotions, » representatives of Innopolis said to TASS.
They also expressed an opinion that in the future robots endowed with emotions will be able to work in the service sector.
Russian nanocomposite will extract hydrogen from biofuel Academician Alekseenko and Professor Green became the winners of the Global Energy Prize Archaeologists found rings and tiles of the XVIIth-XIXth centuries in Armenian lane in Moscow
