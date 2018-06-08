An experiment in a laboratory at Innopolis tested interaction of two robots capable of emotions

The male-robot «Gagarin», developed at Innopolis, got acquainted with the female-robot «Alisa» (Russan version of the name 'Alice'). He explained that he was named after a cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and asked if his vis-à-vis was free.

«The robot Gagarin has a list of emotions — surprise, joy, fear, disgust, and anger. Two robots communicated with each other, both have systems of face recognition and expression of emotions, » representatives of Innopolis said to TASS.

They also expressed an opinion that in the future robots endowed with emotions will be able to work in the service sector.