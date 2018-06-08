Archaeologists found rings and tiles of the XVIIth-XIXth centuries in Armenian lane in Moscow

«Fragments of ceramic and glassware, tile stucco, religious and secular jewellery are among the findings. Specialists pay special attention to several signet rings made of white metal and a copper alloy. On the flat bezels of the signet rings there are relief images with heraldic symbols and plant motifs. Others have inserts of glass and gray agate, » Alexei Yemelyanov, the head of the Department of Cultural Heritage of the capital, is quoted by the portal as saying.

The message also points out that all the items were found near the building of the Armenian Embassy.