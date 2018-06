Students who proposed navigation and communication projects in the Arctic won a hackathon at UrFU

Ilya Starodubtsev, one of the authors of the project, said that to solve the problem it is proposed to create a network of special stations providing continuous navigation. «The project is unique in that it uses mathematical analysis and modelling methods to optimise the network and reduce the number of repeaters, » the press service quoted Starodubtsev as saying.